‘Everything possible’ being done to complete study

The ongoing and much-anticipated market study for Sampson County was the subject of a brief update during a swift 15-minute monthly meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners. County administration said they are doing “everything possible” to get the study in front of the board so talks can commence on employee salaries and Sampson’s status in the marketplace.

“There’s been lots of questions and lots of discussion relative to the market study,” County Manager Ed Causey told commissioners at the brief session Monday night. “We did receive a draft copy, or preliminary copy, of the market study on Friday with some questions. When you have a workforce that is constantly changing, you have people changing, and you have to continually update.”

Causey said Human Resources director Nancy Dillman and Finance Officer David Clack have worked Monday to send a response back for that study, so they could come back to the county with what Causey deemed “hopefully the penultimate draft of the market study.”

A final draft would be adopted at the board’s discretion. That timeframe to consider the study is still to be determined, but Causey said the county is dropping everything to ensure it happens as soon as possible.

“I can’t guarantee you exactly what the timeframe is going to be, but I think Ms. Dillman is pretty much committed to stop what she’s doing whenever it comes, so we can spend whatever time to react so we can move on to this process very quickly,” Causey informed. “We understand it’s of interest to a lot of people, and, from the standpoint of the staff, we’re going to do everything possible to expeditiously get the thing wrapped up and get it presented to the board for you to have a very robust and earnest discussion as to how you may want to implement same.”

A salary study in Sampson County has hit snags that has delayed the timeline for county leaders to consider options to bring employee compensation in line with the market.

Last month, Dillman updated the board, saying it “has been quite the adventure” going through mounds of ever-changing data and communicating with analysts, all while still doing the everyday job.

“And all of that is time-consuming,” she remarked.

Dillman said the once the budget was approved — and $3 million earmarked for anticipated raises and benefits — HR began working in earnest on the necessary data needed for the market study. That data has been a back-and-forth to ensure the spreadsheet is updated as jobs are reclassified, people are moved and other job descriptions change, she has said.

Summer was long targeted for the findings of the comprehensive county market and salary study, for which the county authorized $50,000 to evaluate compensation for all employees. When initiated, county officials said the study was expected to be available in the late May/June timeframe, an estimated timetable that has since been pushed back a couple times.

