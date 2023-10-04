Land transfers

Espino, Mavel R., Espino, Mavel Reyes, Reyes, Mavel Espino to Castro, Gaudencio Valerio, Valerio, Gaudencio Castro

Forsyth, Michael L. aka, Forsyth, Michael Leslie, Forsyth, Shelley A. aka, Forsyth, Shelley Ann to Forsyth, Michael L., Forsyth, Shelley A.

Covington & Shaw, LLC, Miller, Terrace P. Mbr/Mgr to Gonzalez, J. Santos Osorio, Osorio, J. Santos Gonzalez, Ramirez, Florinda Sanchez, Sanchez, Florinda Ramirez

Hall, James Ray, Hall, Kim Ivey to Gray, James Edward

Stadler, Karey, Stadler, Ryan to Hruby, Mark, Hruby, Suzanne

Goodman, Bobby W., Goodman, Sherry Ann to Parker, Bobby Jr., Parker, Brittany Nicole

Byrd, Chloe Westbrook, Byrd, John Thomas to Byrd, John Patrick, Byrd, Pinda Rose Core

Benton, Jeanette Ivey to Sandy, Anna P., Sandy, Kevin L.

Gibson, Linda Ann Johnson to Gibson, Catherine Hall, Gibson, LydiaLyle Johnson

McNaughton, Aaron, Panos, Janell Leslie to Camel, Naomi Monique, Meabon, Daniel Charles

Faircloth, Carolyn A., Faircloth, Carolyn Ann, Faircloth, Percy C. to Faircloth, Carolyn Ann, Faircloth, Percy C., Walton, April

Cox, Corey Lee to Mary Elizabeth Pope Revocable Trust, Pope, Mary Elizabeth, Tr, Pope, Mary Elizabeth, Tr, Pope, William Tracy, Tr, Pope, William Tracy, Tr, William Tracy Pope Revocable Trust

Register, Carlton Leon to Register, Cecil Glenn

Carroll, Charles Lee Thomas II, aka, Carroll, Charlie Lee Thomas II to Carroll, James Nicholas Lewis

Wynn, Charles Ray, Estate, Wynn, Kimberly Hull, Wynn, Linda Fay, Wynn, Linda Fay, Exr, Wynn, Linda Fay, Co PR, Wynn, Michael Ray, Exr, Wynn, Michael Ray Co PR to Wynn, Michael Ray

Warren, Sherri P., Wynn, Charles Ray, Estate, Wynn, Kimberly Hull, Wynn, Linda Fay, Wynn, Linda Fay, Exr, Wynn, Linda Fay, Co PR, Wynn, Michael Ray, Wynn, Michael Ray, Exr, Wynn, Michael Ray Co PR to Medlin, Cameron Lee

Lucas, Pamela D. to Pineda, Betzaida

Jimenez, Arcenio Najera, Najera, Arcenio Jimenez, Najera, Concepcion S. to Paz, Teresita

Daughtry, Charles Kent, Daughtry, Gloria Barnes to Knowles, Brett Alan, Knowles, Jennifer Lynn

Hatchell, Christopher, Hatchell, Heather to Lanier, Connie Elaine, Mobley, Yolanda

Burch, James Oates, Burch, Jared Hines to Morales, Marleny Perez, Perez, Marleny Morales

HBH Farms LLC, Honeycutt, E. Wayne, Mgr to Pioneer Companies LLC

Coor, Dwayne Allen, Taylor, Daisey W. to Arenas, Abraham Sanchez, Arenas, Jesenia Sanchez, Sanchez, Abraham Arenas, Sanchez, Jesenia Arenas

Blanche C. Matthews Irrevocable Trust, Matthews, Blanche C., Matthews, Blanche C. Tr to King, Jeanette M.

Smith, Christopher H., Smith, Toshia L. to Evans, Chelsey Amber

Marriage licenses

Christine Lea Sessoms to Gregory Gene Yarborough

Christina Jo Elmore to Justin Tyler Pringle

Anna Maria Bordeaux to Jerry Beamon Fisher

Michael Lee Matthews to Sherry Renee O’Hara

Vinicio Selvin Vail Mateo to Irma Yolanda Vail Velasquez

Eduardo Gonzalez Orozco to Maria Martha Torres Sanchez

Josue Neffith Martinez Florentino to Keira Karolina Zuniga Moya

Patrick Glenn Blanchard to Chandler Morgan Smith