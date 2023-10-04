Land transfers
Espino, Mavel R., Espino, Mavel Reyes, Reyes, Mavel Espino to Castro, Gaudencio Valerio, Valerio, Gaudencio Castro
Forsyth, Michael L. aka, Forsyth, Michael Leslie, Forsyth, Shelley A. aka, Forsyth, Shelley Ann to Forsyth, Michael L., Forsyth, Shelley A.
Covington & Shaw, LLC, Miller, Terrace P. Mbr/Mgr to Gonzalez, J. Santos Osorio, Osorio, J. Santos Gonzalez, Ramirez, Florinda Sanchez, Sanchez, Florinda Ramirez
Hall, James Ray, Hall, Kim Ivey to Gray, James Edward
Stadler, Karey, Stadler, Ryan to Hruby, Mark, Hruby, Suzanne
Goodman, Bobby W., Goodman, Sherry Ann to Parker, Bobby Jr., Parker, Brittany Nicole
Byrd, Chloe Westbrook, Byrd, John Thomas to Byrd, John Patrick, Byrd, Pinda Rose Core
Benton, Jeanette Ivey to Sandy, Anna P., Sandy, Kevin L.
Gibson, Linda Ann Johnson to Gibson, Catherine Hall, Gibson, LydiaLyle Johnson
McNaughton, Aaron, Panos, Janell Leslie to Camel, Naomi Monique, Meabon, Daniel Charles
Faircloth, Carolyn A., Faircloth, Carolyn Ann, Faircloth, Percy C. to Faircloth, Carolyn Ann, Faircloth, Percy C., Walton, April
Cox, Corey Lee to Mary Elizabeth Pope Revocable Trust, Pope, Mary Elizabeth, Tr, Pope, Mary Elizabeth, Tr, Pope, William Tracy, Tr, Pope, William Tracy, Tr, William Tracy Pope Revocable Trust
Register, Carlton Leon to Register, Cecil Glenn
Carroll, Charles Lee Thomas II, aka, Carroll, Charlie Lee Thomas II to Carroll, James Nicholas Lewis
Wynn, Charles Ray, Estate, Wynn, Kimberly Hull, Wynn, Linda Fay, Wynn, Linda Fay, Exr, Wynn, Linda Fay, Co PR, Wynn, Michael Ray, Exr, Wynn, Michael Ray Co PR to Wynn, Michael Ray
Warren, Sherri P., Wynn, Charles Ray, Estate, Wynn, Kimberly Hull, Wynn, Linda Fay, Wynn, Linda Fay, Exr, Wynn, Linda Fay, Co PR, Wynn, Michael Ray, Wynn, Michael Ray, Exr, Wynn, Michael Ray Co PR to Medlin, Cameron Lee
Lucas, Pamela D. to Pineda, Betzaida
Jimenez, Arcenio Najera, Najera, Arcenio Jimenez, Najera, Concepcion S. to Paz, Teresita
Daughtry, Charles Kent, Daughtry, Gloria Barnes to Knowles, Brett Alan, Knowles, Jennifer Lynn
Hatchell, Christopher, Hatchell, Heather to Lanier, Connie Elaine, Mobley, Yolanda
Burch, James Oates, Burch, Jared Hines to Morales, Marleny Perez, Perez, Marleny Morales
HBH Farms LLC, Honeycutt, E. Wayne, Mgr to Pioneer Companies LLC
Coor, Dwayne Allen, Taylor, Daisey W. to Arenas, Abraham Sanchez, Arenas, Jesenia Sanchez, Sanchez, Abraham Arenas, Sanchez, Jesenia Arenas
Blanche C. Matthews Irrevocable Trust, Matthews, Blanche C., Matthews, Blanche C. Tr to King, Jeanette M.
Smith, Christopher H., Smith, Toshia L. to Evans, Chelsey Amber
Marriage licenses
Christine Lea Sessoms to Gregory Gene Yarborough
Christina Jo Elmore to Justin Tyler Pringle
Anna Maria Bordeaux to Jerry Beamon Fisher
Michael Lee Matthews to Sherry Renee O’Hara
Vinicio Selvin Vail Mateo to Irma Yolanda Vail Velasquez
Eduardo Gonzalez Orozco to Maria Martha Torres Sanchez
Josue Neffith Martinez Florentino to Keira Karolina Zuniga Moya
Patrick Glenn Blanchard to Chandler Morgan Smith