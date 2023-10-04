Taproom coming along slowly, but surely

Ryan Roberts has been putting himself out in the community and attending community events to show the roots R&R Brewing is ready to add to Clinton.

With the Clinton City Council having approved a special use request by R&R Brewing LLC back in February, “Head of Hoperations” Ryan Roberts has been busy working through the steps of turning the historic old Henry Vann building into a versatile taproom that will go beyond being just a bar.

Owned by Anne Faircloth and situated at 102 Fayetteville St., the Henry Vann building is deemed a historic one, so the process of making changes moves more slowly. But, his vision for a location that will truly reflect and invest in being a part of the fabric of Clinton is still pushing the process forward.

“I have to fill out a 47-page document, and every other page has a layout of the building, right?” Roberts said, shining light on the complexity of the process. “One page is just where the drain lines are going, and I’m supposed to edit it and let them know where I want them. Then you flip two pages, and this is where your ceiling fans are going to go, and it goes on like that.”

“You have this piece of history that you can preserve, but you have to do it in the right way,” he said. “Even though it slows things down, you want to make sure that you keep the integrity and the history of a building like this that has such character because if these small towns lose their character, then they’re just another stop off the highway and that can’t be allowed to happen.”

Roberts and his team emphasize their appreciation for Faircloth, who owns the building and has been involved in the process.

“She’s hired the right firm [Maurer Architecture]. She’s trusting me with this, so I’m going to make sure that I don’t take it for granted. And I’m going to treat that location as if it’s my first one all over again, except use what I learned from the first one to improve this one.”

Of his approach, Roberts said, “It’s all about talking, and brainstorming and designing. Again, there’s the 47-page document where I’m literally taking a pen and drawing little dots and saying, ‘I want to add that here, here, here, and here,’ but trying to be super thoughtful about it.”

“So, for example, like the idea of putting an outlet in every bathroom — because what if we’re rented out for private events, and ladies show up, and they want to get ready on-site, and they want to blow dry their hair in the bathroom?” he suggested.” having that level of thought for people, it takes time, right. So that’s part of the slow process.”

“So when people don’t see a lot of walls being erected, and they don’t see a sign being hung on the front door, just don’t worry,” he assured. “It’s coming, but it’s going take time because good things take time, right?”

Roberts said, “That’s why in the meantime, in between me building tables and chairs, and working on these paper documents, I want to go to Chamber (of Commerce) events, I want to go to downtown events, I want to go to the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, The Exchange Club and go talk to these people that are the people of Clinton and say, ‘what do you want to see there?’”

He shared as an example, “One thing came up, and they said, ‘we would like something that has like a couple of salad options, like healthy salads, but like maybe four or five different pre-made ones that can be grab and go or sit down.’”

“Okay, so that’s, that’s going to be on the menu,” was his response. “Now, you know, for sure, we’re going to do like a garden salad, summer salad, house salad, whatever.”

He made the comparison to being a musician, saying, “If you only play the music that you want to hear, everybody will just leave.”

“The goal is to come into a community or space, fill a niche. There’s a demand where people are saying ‘we don’t have this,’ and we will go to that location, provide that,” Roberts said.

He also emphasized his awareness of entering a new setting, continuing, “We want to make sure, at that same time, that we don’t step on any toes. You’ve got to make sure that there’s clear communication that the rising tide will bring up all the ships and that we fit into the master plan that’s going on in Clinton.”

So, Roberts said, “I could build it on a house of cards, we could open it, you know, the second construction is over. But, I want to lay the foundation over the next year that, once Clinton has R&R Brewing, Clinton keeps R&R Brewing.”

“The only thing that really is going to determine whether we can stay long term or not, is if the community has buy-in. That’s why we’re not trying to act like it’s some sort of facade,” Roberts attested. “It’s not trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes; we truly want to incorporate what Clinton is known for and what Clinton is about. ”

It’s still difficult to put together a hard timeframe, but Roberts said, “Demolition and cleanup has begun. So, we have technically started the process of the rough-in. Then when I come in, I’ll be doing the finishing work. It looks like it’s going to be roughly eight to nine months before I can get in there and start doing work. So somewhere around April to May, maybe even June of next year, the building will have been renovated. And then the finishing can start.”

“Then we start painting the walls, then I start putting up a bar top. So you see, my bar tops a huge slab of poplar. I’ve already gone and bought the bar top, and I’ve already started working on it at the house, but I can’t do anything with it until these plans all make it through the review processes at the state level and they’ve finished,” he said regarding his progress on the side.

“It’s definitely not a situation where I’m taking a long time for no reason. I’m not personally drawing it out or trying to be obnoxiously patient or anything,” Roberts said. “We’re all working hard to make this happen and invest in being a part of Clinton as soon as we can do so, keeping in mind the importance of preserving the building and opening an establishment that represents and embraces the town.”