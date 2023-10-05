As October is always Domestic Violence Awareness Month, members of UCare double down on their efforts to spread that awareness. With that mission in mind, they are preparing for one of their annual events geared toward that and it’s happening this weekend — the Pancake Breakfast.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the UCare Board of Directors are asking the entire community to join them again for pancakes and sausage. Just as it was last year, UCare is hosting the 2023 Pancake Breakfast event at the same spot, the Hwy 55 in Clinton located on 201 W. Railroad St.

The event is set to kick off this coming weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 9 a.m. The cost per plate is set at $8.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s continued support for what we’re doing in the community,” UCare Executive Director Sunny Wilkins said.

Wilkins also mentioned that even though the event takes place this Saturday, they’re still looking for volunteers to help that day from any interested.

“We welcome volunteers from the church and school groups,” she said. “We have, of course, the Bee Hive and the main office, but yes, we could always use more volunteers.”

For more information on the Pancake Breakfast or to find out how to become a volunteer, Wilkins said to reach out to her at the main office at 910-596-0931.

