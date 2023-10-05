Local stop part of statewide tour

NC State’s new dean Dr. Garey Fox will be coming to the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center on Wednesday, Oct. 11, part of a statewide tour to meet with alumni, employees and stakeholders and learn more about NC State Extension’s people and programs.

The Clinton visit will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on that day.

Dr. Fox officially began as the new College of Ag and Life Sciences (CALS) dean on Aug. 1. Fox joined NC State in 2017 as a professor and head of the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at CALS. He has over 10 years of administrative experience and 20 years of academic experience in research, teaching, and outreach focused on surface water and groundwater interaction related to water quantity and quality.

Registration for this event is required. To register visit the website https://cals.ncsu.edu/about/administrative-team/meet-dean-fox/ and register for the Clinton tour.

For more information, contact the Sampson County Extension Office at 910-592-7161.