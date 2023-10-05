Millions obtained for water projects

Sampson County has received significant funding from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) aimed at improving water infrastructure across the county, including more than $4 million for waterlines near the landfill. The funding underscores a continued commitment to ensure access to clean, safe and reliable water resources for communities, county leaders said.

The funding for the waterline project, totaling $4,119,320, will be instrumental in addressing critical infrastructure needs in enhancing water quality and distribution and facilitating the expansion and access of water in what is deemed an underserved area of the county near the landfill.

“This particular project will be extremely helpful to providing water service to rural residents in close proximity to the landfill,” County Manager Ed Causey told The Independent.

The proposed areas include: The Avenue from Concord School Road to Bearskin Road; Whitewoods Road from Marion-Amos Road to Laurel Lake Road; Lakewood School Road from NC 24 to Laurel Lake Road; Bubba Gump Lane; Marion-Amos Road from White Woods Road to NC 24; Fleet Cooper Road from Harmony Church Road to Andrews Chapel; and a few private lanes. An estimated total of 270 homes will benefit from this water line infrastructure.

“In addition, Sampson County received an additional $11 million-plus in water funding this year for two additional projects.”

Over the last several years, the county has received more than $30 million for water projects in Sampson County.

For 2023-24, along with more than $4 million for the waterlines near the landfill, the NC DEQ also invested $5 million for Clinton water and sewer; $6 million for two wells and treatment in southern Sampson; $2.5 million for Salemburg water and sewer; $2 million for Autryville water infrastructure; $1.5 million for Newton Grove water and sewer; and $900,000 for stormwater improvements for Autryville.

The funding will support projects that promote environmental sustainability, reduce the environmental impact of the county’s water distribution systems.

“Our goal is to provide potable water to as many rural residents in Sampson County as possible,” Causey said. “These projects will be instrumental in meeting that goal. As everyone knows, we operate our water system as an enterprise. This means the operation of the system must be self-sustaining.

“In addition, the county has a population of approximately 60,000 people that is spread over one of the largest geographic areas (counties) in the state. The lack of density makes it very difficult to economically reach many areas in the county,” Causey said. “Likewise, it would be very difficult to reach many of these areas without the state and federal assistance. Needless to say, we are extremely grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to obtain (and) provide this funding. We look forward to the continued expansion of our water system.”

