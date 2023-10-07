Clinton SRO honored for preventing choking

For his response to ensure a student’s well-being in a frightening situation at Sampson Middle School, School Resource Officer (SRO) Kaleab Stevens was bestowed the “Life Saving Award.” The presentation was made at Tuesday’s Clinton’s City Council meeting.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis introduced the award and explained, “The Life Saving Award is a commendation bestowed upon individuals who have performed their duty in a manner (that) prevents a loss of life or serious injury.”

Describing the situation for which Stevens received the award, Davis recounted, “On September 21, SRO Stevens was conducting his normal walk-throughs during lunch.”

Davis continued, “He [Stevens] noticed a student holding his throat, a universal sign of choking. It was apparent that immediate action was required by SRO Stevens.”

“Recognizing the severity of the situation,” said Davis, “SRO Stevens swiftly stepped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver.”

The intervention was successful, as Davis shared, “with each application of the technique, the student’s airway became less obstructed.”

“Finally,” he continued, “after several applications of the Heimlich maneuver, the student’s airway was completely cleared of the obstruction.”

Davis recounted Stevens’ next actions, “SRO Stevens confirmed that the student was breathing and turned over aid to the school nurse.”

This wasn’t the end of his efforts, the police chief pointed out.

“Understanding the importance of additional medical attention, SRO Stevens radioed for EMS to respond while the nurse and student stood by,” said Davis. “His heroic efforts undoubtedly saved a life and prevented serious injury. The actions of SRO Stevens exemplify bravery, quick thinking and a commitment to preserving life.”

“By intervening properly and effectively, SRO Stevens prevented a potentially tragic outcome,” he said. “SRO Stevens’ selfless dedication to public safety serves as an inspiration to us all.”

In closing, Davis expressed his appreciation for Stevens. “We extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment to protecting and serving our community.”

“I’m honored,” Stevens said of the award, “but I was just doing my job to the best of my ability. I was in the right place at the right time to be able to help the student, and being in a position to help these kids is something I love.”