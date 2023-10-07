Harrells clinic reopens after overhaul

This was the moment that the ribbon was finally cut, officially ushering in the new future for the CommWell Health location in Harrells.

This book pays homage to the history of the building that houses CommWell Health, one that will soon be featured in the local history museum.

These were the smiling faces of the proud CommWell Health staff who celebrated the facility’s official ribbon-cutting and open house ceremony with the community, marking the success of the Harrells location.

Andrea Morales-Williams, CommWell Health senior director of Foundation and PR/Marketing, couldn’t stop grinning the entire time as the ribbon cutting/open house ceremony was official here.

County Commissioner Lethia Lee was proud to represent Harrells on the momentous occasion. She shared words of praise, and challenged CommWell to push even further ahead.

Harrells Mayor James Moore was overjoyed about CommWell’s success and shared nothing but words of gratitude, as CommWell Health Board of Directors Chairman Johnson Tilghman looks on.

This was another of the renovated rooms showcased during the open house tour. In here, the staff will be able to work closer together, more than ever before.

The staff at CommWell will finally be able to take a well-deserved break in their new break room.

It was an exciting afternoon for the Town of Harrells on Tuesday as members of the staff, key officials and the community all gathered for a ribbon-cutting and open house ceremony to celebrate CommWell Health.

The ceremony was to commemorate the successful reopening of CommWell Health’s clinic in Harrells, which underwent a huge overhaul earlier this year.

”I want to say welcome everybody, be you from Harrells or not,” Mayor James Moore said. “We’re especially glad to have CommWell Health here; we appreciate them for everything they do. It seems like it’s been about a year now since this remodeling project started and we got a little nervous when it looked like things were happening here.”

“It’s been a long process, but it’s been a great success and a great improvement, so again, we appreciated it,” he said. “To think CommWell Health has made such an investment in our community and our to health and well-being, that’s really important for all of our citizens here. This facility is a bright spot for Harrells and we’re really excited about it.”

“We just look forward to many years of service in CommWell and we can’t thank you enough for being a part of our community and a part of our lives.”

The location was a part of a renovation/refurbishing project of the property that was stationed at 194 Tomahawk Hwy. The Rural Medical Services group established the Harrells clinic in 1975 as Four County Medical Center. In October 2005, the RMS group leased the building to CommWell Health. The board for RMS unanimously voted to dissolve on Oct. 5, 2021. As part of that decision, they donated the property to CommWell Health.

Since then CommWell Health Harrells has been serving the Harrells community and Sampson County community.

The renovations were completed back in June and include a new main entrance, new lab area, special medication room, three exam rooms, care team room, expansion of the staff working area, accessible restrooms, new furniture, new flooring, ceiling, lighting, and paint. The exterior has a new patient parking area, new landscaping and fresh paint.

”I just want to say thank you all for coming out, this is a big deal,” Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Stone said. “Access to affordable healthcare is important to our community, our economy. We want folks to move here, we want them to stay here. This is an important piece of that, we thank you for your commitment to the community, as well as your investment in the chamber.”

Stone was present at the ceremony to present CommWell Health with their certificate of membership to the Chamber of Commerce. With Harrells being in her district, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners member Lethia Lee was present to celebrate the occasion. She’d also share remarks, ones filled with pride because of what this moment means to the town. Though she did challenge them to take a further step forward.

“I’m indeed honored to be here to help represent the town of Harrells,” she said. “We are so happy that CommWell came to us; it truly is a bright spot in our town to have a medical center. I challenge CommWell to make this CommWell Community Medical Center Drive, so we can have more facilities built. That’s something that’s right in line with what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to move up because we’ve been down for a long time, but now we’re coming up and that’s where we want to stay.”

”I don’t know whose land that is, but I’m sure they wouldn’t mind you putting some more buildings on it,” Lee said with a laugh. “Either way, I’m just honored to represent Harrells. Hopefully, something else might fit on the other side one day, because we’ll accept just about anything. For now though, we’re just so grateful for you CommWell Health and everything you’ve done. Thank you.”

CommWell Health covers a large range of primary care services from primary medical care for children and adults, behavioral health virtual visits, DOT physicals, school physicals, ExpressMeds Discount Home Delivery Pharmacy service with free shipping, ExpressCare online urgent care visits, and much more.

Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Fridays. To schedule a medical, dental, or behavioral health appointment with CommWell Health, call 1-877-WELL-ALL (1-877-935-5255).

