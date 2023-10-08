SCC Foundation President Bill Fulton and his wife Melissa, Mac and Dale Purcell, and Annettte and Tommy Newton.

Friends of Sampson Community College arrive at the Donor Appreciation Reception at the home of Foundation board member Clinton Mayor Lew Starling.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Sampson Community College Foundation held its annual Donor Appreciation reception at the home of Mayor Lew Starling, celebrating the generous support shown toward the SCC Foundation and student scholarships throughout the past year.

During 2022-2023, donors helped the foundation generate revenues of over $2.18 million. These gifts allowed the foundation to award $190,000 through 100 different scholarships to more than 125 deserving students at SCC. The college also benefitted from $1.33 million in support for capital and programming projects.