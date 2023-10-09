ROSEBORO — The towns community fun concert series that’s been jumping off since mid-year, aLive in the Boro, is set for its conclusion next week and closing out festivities is the Final aLive in the ‘Boro Concert.

The Town of Roseboro and the Western Sampson Commerce group have rocked an aLive in the ‘Boro concert each month since June. The final concert is quickly approaching, on Oct. 12. The Rhythm Express Band of Rocky Mount will take the stage and close out the first Roseboro concert series.

Join residents and visitors at the Roseboro Community Garden on NW Railroad Street. Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Please be reminded that no outside alcohol or coolers are allowed. The band starts at 6 p.m., that day which is on next Thursday.

To continue striving for diverse experiences, the band will share all of their Motown and R&B tunes; this is an event for everyone. “It is supporting the local community and it is trying to revitalize our small town,” shared Ellis Jackson, a concert attendee. “Most small towns are where everyone knows one another and there are great people. There is diversity in small towns.”

For those that have visited Downtown Roseboro during the previous concerts, they’ve enjoyed local musicians, had the opportunity to dine with downtown restaurants and fellowshiped with neighbors. All of those were made possible through support from the Town of Roseboro, GFL Environmental, the Sampson County Art Council and James Trading Company.

“ The goal is that members of the community will come together and take responsibility for the event and/or future events,” shared Robby James. “Having more people engage will ensure that the event is not only diverse but a true reflection of Roseboro, the small town you should visit.”

The planning committee plans to resume the series in March of next year and the goal is to continue growing the event.

“aLive in the ‘Boro has brought the community together,” stated Mayor Alice Butler. “It is refreshing to see all age groups enjoying a night in Downtown Roseboro. We hope to continue projects like this one, where we are supporting locals and also offering safe activities.”

Check out the Town of Roseboro’s Facebook page and the local businesses for more updates.