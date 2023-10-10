Overwhelming response to fundraising event

From music to construction projects and more, Don Merritt has worn many hats within the community over the years, impacting many with his desire to use his skills to help others.

There were certainly a lot of cooks in the kitchen working together prepping to sell the plates.

It required a full team and an entire kitchen to keep the slaw production on pace with orders.

Made possible by the coordination of three churches and a swath of community members, Colonial Heights Baptist Church hosted a barbecue plate fundraiser to benefit Don Merritt as he battles cancer. The event was a roaring success by all accounts, with volunteers going so far as to estimate that they sold twice as many plates than expected.

A family member laid out the web of churches and individuals who came together to make the Sept. 22 fundraiser possible. The idea for the fundraiser came from Joe Dabbs, who was described as, “a very long-time pastor and minister in the community.”

“I felt led to do it,” Dabbs said, “I told Johnny Lockamy, and he just jumped right on it. Johnny said, ‘Yeah, it’s a good idea. I’ll help you with it, do everything I can.’”

“Joe Dabbs has known Don for a long time, and Joe and I were talking one day, and he came up with that idea. I said, ‘Well, I’ll be glad to help in any way I can, so he and I got to talking to different colleagues, put it together,’” Lockamy confirmed.

Dabbs emphasized, though, “It was more than just my idea out there. It had a whole lot of people’s minds working on it to make it successful.” Lockamy continued the thought, saying, “The Lord blessed it from there.”

With Colonial Heights Baptist Church hosting, this event was made possible by their working in conjunction with Bethany Pentecostal Free Will (PFW) Baptist Church, as well as Open Arms PFW Baptist Church. The church’s pastors are Tyler Jernigan, Charles Jernigan, and Ben Merritt, respectively.

Dabbs said, “His [Merritt’s] family jumped in, his sister-in-law and children, other folks; it really just became a community effort with all three of the churches being involved.”

All three churches were represented in the slate of volunteers, with a family member pointing out, “The ladies in the kitchen cutting up slaw and cakes weren’t all from the same church, but they were working hard together.” There were also volunteers coming to help from the community, giving their time to help Merritt, ultimately amounting to 50 to 75 volunteers or donors operating in various capacities.

Lockamy explained, “Bethany Church that helped out on it — Don used to attend that church a little bit. Open Arms, ministries, Don’s son is the pastor of that church, and Colonial Heights was more than happy to get involved and host, so that’s how the three churches kind of came together and, and got it all done.”

Dabbs cited that, “In the kitchen, They worked hard. The people that cooked the Boston Butts, they certainly worked hard, staying up all night making sure that barbecue tasted great.”

The volunteers in the kitchen even found themselves taking trips to the grocery store to ensure there were enough supplies to keep the plates coming.

The combination of churches and volunteers coming together to work as a community without a second thought was quite striking to the family and friends. Dabbs said of Merritt, “He’s very kindly well known, and for good reason, of course.” And continued, “So, I feel like especially when people found out that the three churches that come in together to do it, they just called wanting to buy tickets.”

The level of involvement from the community also stemmed from the level of appreciation that so many expressed for Merritt, as someone who cares about helping people with no want or need for praise.

Lockamy was adamant when he said,” He [Merritt] does not like any attention brought to himself – he’s a laid-back old country boy that’ll help anybody in need.”

In reference to funds raised, Dabbs even said, “I didn’t know whether he [Merritt] would accept it or not, but eventually he gave in and accepted it — he finally told me if I wanted to do it, do it.”

Though Merritt is not one for attention, Lockamy said, “Don is as fine a person as I have ever met in my life. I’ve known Don for probably 40 years. He’s always willing to lend a helping hand to help anybody in any way he can.”

Dabbs echoed this, first explaining, “He [Merritt] can genuinely fix anything. With that ability,” Dabbs said, “He sure has helped out a lot of people; it’d be impossible to give a number on that.”

Dabbs mentioned just a few examples, saying, “He [Merritt] is a welder, and he’s done carpentry work. so he can do any woodworking or electrician work – he’s just been able to fix up everything all through his life.” Dabbs continued, “That talent is definitely something he’s always used to help people out.”

“He never wants his name mentioned where it would come across as look what I’ve done, you know, I helped do this, or I did that. He doesn’t want to be out front,” Lockamy stressed. But, in the responses of those who volunteered and made the fundraiser such a success, they all spoke to Merritt’s generosity and willingness to give of himself and his abilities and the countless people he has helped.

In the end, though, it was the willingness of others to come together as a community to make the fundraiser happen that the family wanted to focus on, with one member expressing, “We couldn’t be more thankful and feel so blessed for a community that has come together to show us such love and support.”