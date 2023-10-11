The Sampson County NAACP recently celebrated its 22nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet at historic First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. Some of the highlights of the banquet included special greetings from Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and remarks from the NC State Conference President Deborah Dicks Maxwell. Also Branch President Larry Sutton presented a certificate of recognition to Immediate Past President Lee Byam for her many years of dedicated service, devotion and commitment to the Sampson County NAACP. Clinton City Director of Planning Mary Rose was recognized for her outstanding commitment in demonstrating diversity and inclusion in helping to bridge divides and bring people together. Finally, Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee received recognition for her dedicated commitment and service to the people of Sampson County. Pictured are State NAACP 1st VP Courtney Patterson; keynote speaker Marcus Bass; State NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell; and former State Representative Dr. Larry Bell.