Sixteen bands compete in Clinton
Even though the weather started bad Saturday, it ended being a gorgeous day on Robinson-Lewis Field as bands from across North Carolina rocked the field this past weekend during the 25th Clinton High School Band Day.
There was fierce competition happening all day and into the evening as 16 bands graced the field. The bands battled it out within their respective class from A to 5A, each vying for one of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd trophies for Band, Horn Line, Percussion, Drum Major and Color Guard.
Competing this year was, in Class A, South Columbus High School, North Duplin, Fike High School; Class 2A, Triton High School, Terry Sanford High School, Hobbton High School, Harnett Central High School; Class 3A, Cape Fear High School, Seaforth High School, Seaforth High School; Class 4A, Jack Britt High School, Overhills High School, Athens Drive High School, Dixon High School; Class 5A, Midway High School and Topsail High School.
Along with the other trophies, four highly prestigious awards were bestowed to a select few of the bands. These included, Grand Champion Band, Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton, People’s Choice and Coolest Band Director. The winner of those were:
Grand Champion Band — Jack Britt High School (Repeat Winner)
Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton — Hobbton High School
People’s Choice — Dixon High School
Coolest Band Director — Cape Fear High School
There were a total of 73 trophies handed out for the 25th CHS Band Day all of which were completely sponsored by members, organizations and business in the community. Sponsors this year include:
Bobby Denning Properties LLC, Butterball, Abby Waters, Brittany W Ackerman DDS PA, Horace Mann Insurance Amy Rose Agency, Pizza Inn of Clinton, Hayley and Dr. Theresa Melenas, John and Vevlyn Lowe, Southeast Foundation and Crawlspace Repair LLC, Allen Jones, M. Shelton Bordeaux Surveying, Joel and Rebecca Woodard, Michael and Kerri Bordeaux, Entrusted Auto Transport Inc, George Manuel Family, Sampson Middle School Band, Debbie Manuel, Lorrie, Manuel Reid, Mario Funes, Rusty Knowles, Faridah Jones/Randy Welch, Diana Santos Johnson, Vanessa Manuel, Nikki Thompson, Donnie Lamm, Anitra Goodman Royster, Frank & Kristin Bradshaw, Jolly Davila, Jillian Oakes, Bass Painting, Domino’s Pizza, Wilson Family and Usher Family, Amanda and Edgar Santos, Bobbie Joe Rosenberger, CAFE, Clinton Police Club, Kimberly Ashley, Carr Piano Studio, Maie L. Parker, Clark and Rebecca Hales and Spell’s Landscaping Inc.
