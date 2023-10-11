Sixteen bands compete in Clinton

These were the 73 trophies awarded after the Band Day competitions concluded. Each one was sponsored by members, organizations and business within the community. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Dark Horses brought the house down with their exhibition that rounded out the 25th Annual CHS Band Day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Dark Horses drum major struck this clean pose before the band kicked off its beautiful performance. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Horses were in sync and had the stadium roaring during the final performance of the night. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

While weather started bad it mellowed out and Robinson-Lewis Field got more and more packed as the day went on. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

This was Class 2A competition during Harnett Central’s performance at the 25th CHS Band Day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Harnett Central rounded out the Class 2A performance and they rocked out. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Harnett Central color guard moved smoothly as one unit during their performance. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Wildcats Marching Band didn’t miss a step during their showing at the 25th CHS Band Day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Wildcats of Hobbton left it all out on the field during the 25th CHS Band Day, which earned them the Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton Award. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

A scene during Hobbton’s performance. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Terry Sanford brought plenty of flash to their performance during Band Day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Members of the Terry Sanford Marching Band were having fun during band day and were all smile after performing. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

This was a scene during the Terry Sanford show at the CHS Band Day event this past weekend. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Even with all the members, the Topsail Marching Band had flare all across the field. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Topsail was one of the two bands facing off at Class 5A at CHS Band Day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Braves of UNC Pembroke made the trip to Clinton High this past weekend to put on an a stellar exhibition performance for Sampson County. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent