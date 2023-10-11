The Braves of UNC Pembroke put on this encore performance after finishing their exhibition. The crowd exploded when they played their school anthem. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

<p>These were the 73 trophies awarded after the Band Day competitions concluded. Each one was sponsored by members, organizations and business within the community.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The Dark Horses brought the house down with their exhibition that rounded out the 25th Annual CHS Band Day.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The Dark Horses drum major struck this clean pose before the band kicked off its beautiful performance.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The Horses were in sync and had the stadium roaring during the final performance of the night.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>While weather started bad it mellowed out and Robinson-Lewis Field got more and more packed as the day went on.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>This was Class 2A competition during Harnett Central’s performance at the 25th CHS Band Day.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>Harnett Central rounded out the Class 2A performance and they rocked out.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The Harnett Central color guard moved smoothly as one unit during their performance.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The Wildcats Marching Band didn’t miss a step during their showing at the 25th CHS Band Day.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The Wildcats of Hobbton left it all out on the field during the 25th CHS Band Day, which earned them the Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton Award.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>A scene during Hobbton’s performance.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>Terry Sanford brought plenty of flash to their performance during Band Day.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>Members of the Terry Sanford Marching Band were having fun during band day and were all smile after performing.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>This was a scene during the Terry Sanford show at the CHS Band Day event this past weekend.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>Even with all the members, the Topsail Marching Band had flare all across the field.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>Topsail was one of the two bands facing off at Class 5A at CHS Band Day.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The Braves of UNC Pembroke made the trip to Clinton High this past weekend to put on an a stellar exhibition performance for Sampson County.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

<p>The drum line for The Spirit of the Carolina’s Marching Band from UNC Pembroke entered the stadium with style during CHS Band Day.</p> <p>Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent</p>

Even though the weather started bad Saturday, it ended being a gorgeous day on Robinson-Lewis Field as bands from across North Carolina rocked the field this past weekend during the 25th Clinton High School Band Day.

There was fierce competition happening all day and into the evening as 16 bands graced the field. The bands battled it out within their respective class from A to 5A, each vying for one of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd trophies for Band, Horn Line, Percussion, Drum Major and Color Guard.

Competing this year was, in Class A, South Columbus High School, North Duplin, Fike High School; Class 2A, Triton High School, Terry Sanford High School, Hobbton High School, Harnett Central High School; Class 3A, Cape Fear High School, Seaforth High School, Seaforth High School; Class 4A, Jack Britt High School, Overhills High School, Athens Drive High School, Dixon High School; Class 5A, Midway High School and Topsail High School.

Along with the other trophies, four highly prestigious awards were bestowed to a select few of the bands. These included, Grand Champion Band, Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton, People’s Choice and Coolest Band Director. The winner of those were:

Grand Champion Band — Jack Britt High School (Repeat Winner)

Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton — Hobbton High School

People’s Choice — Dixon High School

Coolest Band Director — Cape Fear High School

There were a total of 73 trophies handed out for the 25th CHS Band Day all of which were completely sponsored by members, organizations and business in the community. Sponsors this year include:

Bobby Denning Properties LLC, Butterball, Abby Waters, Brittany W Ackerman DDS PA, Horace Mann Insurance Amy Rose Agency, Pizza Inn of Clinton, Hayley and Dr. Theresa Melenas, John and Vevlyn Lowe, Southeast Foundation and Crawlspace Repair LLC, Allen Jones, M. Shelton Bordeaux Surveying, Joel and Rebecca Woodard, Michael and Kerri Bordeaux, Entrusted Auto Transport Inc, George Manuel Family, Sampson Middle School Band, Debbie Manuel, Lorrie, Manuel Reid, Mario Funes, Rusty Knowles, Faridah Jones/Randy Welch, Diana Santos Johnson, Vanessa Manuel, Nikki Thompson, Donnie Lamm, Anitra Goodman Royster, Frank & Kristin Bradshaw, Jolly Davila, Jillian Oakes, Bass Painting, Domino’s Pizza, Wilson Family and Usher Family, Amanda and Edgar Santos, Bobbie Joe Rosenberger, CAFE, Clinton Police Club, Kimberly Ashley, Carr Piano Studio, Maie L. Parker, Clark and Rebecca Hales and Spell’s Landscaping Inc.

