Huge annual event hits downtown

This Saturday, Oct. 14, Downtown Clinton will host the annual Clinton Square Fair, marking the 35th year of the community event. Throughout downtown, at multiple locations, there will be activities, entertainment, and more for the whole family.

The event extends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to attend, chocked full of things to do and the community to enjoy.

According to Mary Rose, Clinton Planning director and Main Street manager, this will have the largest participation ever at the Square Fair, with 123 vendors registered and 15 teams signed up for the barbeque cook-off.

The main stage will be located at Vance Street Park on Connestee Street and will feature local entertainment, but the activities will go far beyond the main stage and stretch across Downtown Clinton.

The barbecue cook-off is always a staple of the fair, with hogs being delivered the night before the Square Fair, and then teams will spend the night preparing and cooking for the competition. The culinary battle will be decided at 2 p.m. on the main stage during the fair.

At the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street, the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods will hold its car show, entering downtown at Lisbon and John Street. To participate, cars must be registered by noon at the City Market.

Vendors and exhibitors will be situated along Main Street, Vance Street, Lisbon Street and Wall Street.

On Main Street, the Sampson Arts Council will have a variety of art activities, and the Sampson County History Museum on Lisbon Street will be having a “Museum Day,” open for the public to learn about the community and how it got to where it is now.

The Clinton Main Street Program will be hosting the Square Fair in partnership with the Sampson Arts Council, Sampson County Cooperative Extension, the Sampson County History Museum, the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club, and the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County.

In addition to these partners, sponsors for the barbecue cook-off this year include Duke Energy, Hog Slat, Prestage Farms, Smithfield Foods and Williamson Gas.

For more information, call 910-299-4904.