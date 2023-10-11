More than just a dealership, impact indelible in 10 years’ time

Building the foundation: More than a decade ago, Performance Automotive was just a shell of the behemoth it would become at its Warsaw Road location.

Rusty Hitzman assists with arranging books during the Toys for Tots campaign, of which Performance is a regular benefactor.

Melissa Stone, center, received a car in 2019 from Performance for her work as a teacher. Also pictured is general manager Terry Lee and Nicholas Autry, general sales manager for Performance Ford.

Performance Automotive general manager Terry Lee shows supports to veterans during ‘Let’s Walk it Out’ in 2021, a 200-plus mile journey through multiple counties that went through Sampson.

Performance Automotive rose from nothing at its Warsaw Road location in Clinton more than a decade ago, and has become a behemoth — not just in vehicle sales that regularly rank among the best in the nation, but in the impact the business, its leaders and the employee backbone have been able to make throughout this community.

On Tuesday, the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership officially marked 10 years in business, with no plans to slow down.

“It feels like it was yesterday,” Performance comptroller Ingrid Burgess told The Independent, reflecting back to the days she and husband Vince began to develop the property. “I cannot believe it’s been 10 years. It was just an empty lot.”

Now it is a giant dealership and showroom, and the footprint along Warsaw Road expanded in recent years to include an adjacent property that houses a sizable government fleet vehicle operation. Just three years after it opened its doors, Performance grew into a second location, taking over the previous Ford of Clinton dealership on U.S. 701 Business in summer of 2016, and subsequently rebranding it Performance Ford. That location has seen its own expansion, including a new showroom in early 2020.

When Performance Automotive opened its doors, there were about 20 people at the Warsaw Road location. The number of employees under the Performance umbrella has increase five times over since then, with approximately 100 employed between the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ford dealerships.

General manager Terry Lee has been in many ways the lifeblood of the operation.

“We had no idea how to run a car lot, but Terry did, so Terry’s really been the leader through all of this,” said Burgess. “And he’s done a great job.”

“It’s a joy for me to be able to serve,” said Lee. “I can remember as a little boy, people asking me, ‘Terry what do you want to do when you grow up?’ My response was then, and still is now, ‘to help folks.’ I believe that’s what I was placed on this earth to do, to help folks. And we’ve been able to do that — not just help them in their transportation needs, but because they’ve been gracious enough to support us, we’ve been able to help in other ways also.”

Over the years, that has included providing a plethora of support for Toys for Tots, the Salemburg Food Bank, coat drives, team sponsorships, school and veterans support events, vehicle and four-wheeler giveaways and countless fundraisers for individuals and groups across Clinton and Sampson County, and beyond.

“We just believe in helping people. That’s kind of why we get up in the morning — to help folks. That’s our purpose,” said Lee. “It’s a joy for us to get to work in the morning.”

“It’s just what we do,” said Burgess. “It’s not like we do it for a pat on the back. We’re able to do it, we’re willing to do it and we love to do it. We spend so much time with the people we work with that it’s family. We’ve seen births and deaths and marriages — so many employees we’ve watched buy their first homes and they’ve never been able to do that. It’s a joy. We love it.”

“People know that when they’re in need to come to us,” Burgess attested. “We’ll help in some way.”

Both Burgess and Lee conceded there were nervous moments when starting a new venture all those years back, when the gravity of the endeavor becomes real. Lee came in with decades worth of sales experience, but this was different for him, just as it was a new kind of venture for Vince and Ingrid. Vince has built and upfitted many buildings, including several in downtown Clinton over the years — the Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano location and the Henry Vann Building being a couple — but usually moved on after the work was done.

Performance was different.

“It was never something where we moved in (to develop) it and 10 years later, we’re still there,” says Ingrid, reflecting back on the early days of the dealership. “It was very stressful,” she said with a laugh. “It’s still very stressful some days, but we’ve made it 10 years, we’ll make it 10 more. I think it’s definitely a staple in Clinton. We want to keep it there.”

“There were some anxious moments, because we put it all on the line,” Lee remembered. “If it didn’t work, we didn’t have a Plan B. They had a lot of faith in me and, in turn, I have a lot of faith in them. It just works out that way.”

It has most definitely worked out.

Performance has perennially been a top government fleet dealer, a fleet sales operation managed by Gene Daniel. Last year, Performance was the No. 3 fleet dealer with Chrysler Dodge and No. 11 in the nation with Ford. Burgess said more than 1,000 fleet vehicles are sold each year by Performance, a good chunk of the 250-300 vehicle sales it does monthly.

“Pretty impressive for a little town and a little store,” Burgess beamed.

Most of Performance Automotive’s business comes to Sampson from the coast, Burgess pointed out. She said most Ford customers come from Raleigh and west to Sampson, while Chrysler customers come from the east and the beach. All in all, it’s a wide net that Performance is able to cast.

“We have a good area that we support — that we love on, and that loves on us,” she said. “We just want to thank Sampson County for having us and allowing us (to serve them).”

Very much the public face of Performance, Lee is omnipresent on local commercials. He was just shooting a new one last week.

In it, he said that he spoke about strongly-held values, explaining the credos that extend from his personal life to the business end. They’re very much intertwined.

“To us, listening is still more important than talking, and being kind is more important than being right,” Lee asserted. “That loving your neighbor is a command, not just a suggestion; and that giving blesses everybody involved — the one that gives and the one that receives, and those in between. We just try to live by principles like that and run our business by principles like that. And we have been blessed.”

Modest to a fault, Lee tells people all the time, “The Lord looks after me because I’m not smart enough to look after myself.”

He, Burgess and others have sought to ensure Performance is more than just a place for vehicles. It is a family, and that family is there to help in any way they can, because that’s what community is about.

“We want to be in a position to simply help more people,” Lee stated. “I don’t have a second home, I don’t have a place at the beach, I don’t have a place at the mountains — my home is here. My goal is to help as many people here as we can help. I believe that the average person in Sampson County, if I needed help, would be willing to help me. I, in turn, want to be in a position to help them if they need it.”

That help is able to happen in large part because of the support provided to the dealership by the community. For Performance, it’s about continuing to pay it forward, for the next decade and the decades after that.

“We appreciate the support and encouragement from Sampson County and eastern North Carolina,” said Lee. “We just feel like we’re blessed and honestly I feel like the Lord has put us here for that purpose, to help other folks. That is what we are driven to do.”

