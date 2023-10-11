Land transfers

Bernal, Nora Andrea Lee, Morales, Nora Andrea Lee, aka to Escalante, Oscar Roblero, Roblero, Oscar Escalante

Phillips, Nolan Gray to Waters, Barbara S., Waters, Edwards E. Jr.

Covington & Shaw LLC, Miller, Terrace P. Mbr/Mgr to Robinson, Asia Elexis

Coleman, Deanna L. Tr, Emmi Tart Trust, Tart, Emmi to Moore, J. Scott, Moore, Julie A.

Wilson, Eric G., Wilson, Pamela L. to Wilson, Pamela L.

Harrell, Judith H., Harrell, Judy H., aka to Goodman, Michael David

Bargain House Hunters LLC, Freeman, Jannie to Galindo, Dunia Maritza, Perez, Jose Evis Torres, Torres, Jose Evid Perez

Diaz, Lorena Patricia Ramirez, Ramirez, Lorena Patricia Diaz to Alfredo, Jorge Hernandez, Hernandez, Jorge Alfredo

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Lockamy, Christian Lee to Davidson, Jacob Adam, Davidson, Juanita

Bullard, Amelia Cox, Bullard, Eric Justin to Bain, Michael Paul, Bain Hernandez, Michel Arlyn, Bain-Hernandez, Michel Arlyn, Hernandez, Michel Arlyn Bain

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Golden Properties and Development Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Golden Properties and Development Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Golden Properties and Development Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Snipes, Ashley W., Snipes, John D. II to Carroll Construction Homes Inc.

Barber, Linda, Barber, Timothy to Bailey, Johnathan, Bailey, Tricia

Barrett, Janet Barefoot to Barrett, Janet Barefoot, Barrett, Patricia Rae

Tew, Kathy Smith, Tew, Lynn Tyner to Lesesky, Brian, Lesesky, Jessica Lauren, Tew, Aaron Tyner, Tew, Mary

Marriage licenses

Brianna Nicole McGhee to Zachary Lucas Whaley

Ethan Ryan Hope to Mackenzie Jordan Spell

Sharron Bowden to Brenda Lynn Ebron

Garrett Chase Britt to Riley Faith Woods

Willie Spencer Best to Valeri Renee Raynor

Terri Joy Quellette-Cain to Roger Garsden Gratto

Ana Karen Blanco Zetina to Josue Isidro Borjas Cruz