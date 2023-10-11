Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson.

Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson.

<p>Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson.</p>

Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson.

Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson.