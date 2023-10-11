Home News Pearson crowned at CHS Homecoming News Pearson crowned at CHS Homecoming October 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson. Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson. ❮ ❯ Savannah Pearson was named the 2023 Homecoming queen for Clinton High School. She was escorted by her father Jonathan Pearson upon being selected and Kamyah Smith, the 2022 Homecoming queen, was there to crown Savannah Pearson. View Comments Clinton clear sky enter location 19.8 ° C 21.6 ° 18 ° 38 % 4.1kmh 0 % Wed 20 ° Thu 23 ° Fri 21 ° Sat 18 ° Sun 16 °