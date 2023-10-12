Home News Kiwanis donates to Backpack Buddies News Kiwanis donates to Backpack Buddies October 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Kiwanians Ken Sutton, Matt Seals, and Daniel Ruggles present a check to Dr Mac Herring and Jeff Swartz with Backpack Buddies. Backpack Buddies provides food-insecure children with weekend and holiday break meals during the school year. View Comments Clinton clear sky enter location 15.3 ° C 17.9 ° 12.9 ° 68 % 1.3kmh 0 % Thu 23 ° Fri 20 ° Sat 15 ° Sun 15 ° Mon 14 °