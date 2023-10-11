Cason returns to Clinton with new art collection

Friends were excited to see and support Skyler and her work at her reception. Skyler is pictured in the middle here, with friends Austin and Megan Williams on the left and right, respectively, and the Williams’ baby in tow.

The title of Cason’s collection, ‘The Calling to Carolina,’ fit the selection of paintings, like this piece entitled ‘Flight’, and caught the eyes of those at the reception.

Skyler Cason described her work in part as being fun and bright with the purpose of causing happiness and joy, like this painting called ‘Hometown Carolina’.

Placing the paintings is an important part of putting a collection together, and she made sure to find the right place for one of her favorite pieces from the collection, ‘The Sound of Silence’.

As the arts community in Clinton and Sampson County continues to grow, the Sampson Arts Council recently debuted a new gallery in the Victor R. Small House. A Clinton native, Skyler Hope Cason has returned to town with her collection, “The Calling to Carolina.”

“It’s kind of full circle, you could say,” Cason said. “My husband was in the Army and commissioned in 2019, so when I graduated, we married and moved out to Missouri.”

“We were there for two and a half, almost three years,” Cason said, “And the whole time I was there, I just wanted to be back in North Carolina.”

She did make sure to emphasize, “I loved Missouri and have absolutely nothing wrong with Missouri whatsoever … but it was a bit landlocked.” The landlocked part had a bit of an effect on her art. She said, “You can tell I get most of my inspiration from a lot of being on the coast, a lot of North Carolina in general.”

In terms of her career’s inception, she said, “I didn’t really get into the real professional archival art until I got to Missouri. I had just graduated, and I was in graphic design, but there really weren’t any jobs — it really was just shut down.”

“So it just worked out that way,” she said. “I was sitting in the house, and I was bored out of my mind. And I was like, ‘I’m just going to offer it up because people have asked me the artwork, like commission stuff, over the years — and I’ll just see if someone wants me to do anything.’”

“It was really cool,” Cason said before explaining, “I was in Missouri and missing North Carolina, though. So, this whole show, all the paintings really, have a sort of ’this is how I felt about whenever I was gone’ theme.”

“As far as the time frame for creating the paintings she wanted to show, Cason did say, “I hate to admit it, but I’m a procrastinator. And I got pregnant.” She elaborated, “It was a huge blessing, of course, but it kind of delayed everything and pushed everything.”

“But, I’ve been working on it for almost two to three months — slowly but surely. Then there were some pieces that I already had put to the side to use at some point.”

She was sure to emphasize what allowed her to assemble the collection.

“This project has been supported by a Grant from the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County and the North Carolina Arts Council,” she informed. “The particular grant I was awarded was the Artist Support Grant.”

“So, because of the support from the grant, I felt like, ‘okay, this gives me motivation to actually do it, and actually do something that I want to do.’ So I’ve been really thankful and, coming back, I’ve tried to get as involved as possible.”

“Just being back feels — it really does feel like home. Plus, my paintings don’t feel as out of place as they sometimes did in Missouri. So, it’s been a good experience,” Cason said.

Looking back to Cason’s early involvement in the arts in the area, Kara Donatelli spoke with Cason, saying, “I’m trying to think when we really met, and I think it might have been from an art camp you came to.” Cason confirmed, “Yeah, it was middle school. I went to art camp here in middle school.”

Cason explained further, “I wanted to jump into the art community here because before I left, but I was in high school and then college and just truly didn’t have the time.” This time around, she said, “When I came back, One of the first things I did was start to get involved with the Arts Council.”

Upon returning, she was pleased to see how the art community had developed in only a few years while she was away. “Asheville, for instance, has murals everywhere. They’ve got a whole big art scene in the forefront — it’s almost like they’re a bit in your face about it,” she said.

“It’s unique here, where I think you may have to kind of search for it, but I think slowly but surely it is certainly becoming much more relevant,” Cason said. “It’s becoming more of an obvious fact that our community really wants to be involved and invested in arts, which is so exciting and certainly a positive thing for Clinton and Sampson County.”

Skyler Hope Designs is the official name of her business. She can be contacted through her website at skylerhopedesigns.com, and her work can be followed through @skylerhopedesigns on Instagram or Facebook.

The collection, which was installed at the end of September, will be on display and available for purchase through Nov. 2.