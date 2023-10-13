Students come up big in several categories
Clinton High School DECA members, along with advisor Venetia Mann, attended the DECA Regional Competition at Mount Olive University earlier this week. Students had to take a 100 question test and perform one role play with a judge.
DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a program for high school students that provides hands-on learning and experience in business, marketing and entrepreneurship.
Awards were given for Top Test, Top Role Plays, Top 10 Overall (Test + Role Play) and then the Top 3 Trophy Winners in that event.
Winners for Regional Competition
Apparel and Accessories
Top 3 on test — James Darden
Top 10 overall — Bailey Waters, Bianca Serrano, Evan Gillespie, James Darden, Sydney Matthis
Third place trophy winner — Bianca Serrano
Second place trophy winner — James Darden
Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Top 3 on test — Cullen Warren
Top 10 overall — Cullen Warren, Carlos Cabezudo-Romero
Second place trophy winner in PHT — Cullen Warren
Quick Serve Restaurant Management
Top role play — April Sinclair, Astri Meza-ORellana
Top 10 overall — Alexus West, Kamyrn McCalop, Jackson Gunnells, Astri Meza-Orellana, April Sinclair
Sports and Event Marketing
Top Test — Camden Parker
Top 10 overall — Camden Parker, Arizona Tyndall, Landen Hill
Second place overall trophy winner — Camden Parker