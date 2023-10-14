More than 100 children in program, just 10 licensed homes

A core mission of the Sampson County Department of Social Services (DSS) is providing supportive services, which includes facilitating the foster care system. Having enough families who are willing to provide an environment for children in need of a place to stay is what keeps that program possible, and there is a need to increase that number, especially within the Sampson County community.

“We’re always recruiting foster parents in Sampson County,” said Carlina Simmons, program manager for foster care and adoption in Sampson County. She stressed the local aspect of that need as she continued, “It’s optimal that when children are placed in foster care, they can continue to reside in their home community.”

”It’s also absolutely in the best interest to have the ability to continue attending the same school if they’re not able to live with a relative,” Simmons said.

Simmons lamented, “We certainly have more children in foster care locally than foster homes who can accommodate them.” She continued, “If we do have to look outside of our county, then, of course, we try to place them as close to Sampson County as possible.”

“We have children who end up having to live outside of the county, which means that their schools change, they’re not in a familiar place, they’re not with their friends,” she said.

Because of the turbulent nature of the situation these children are in, Simmons emphasized, “We try to minimize how much change is going on and also to ensure that they’re not having to travel a long distance to come back to DSS to have visits with their siblings and their parents — so we try not to place them too far away.”

”Depending on the situation, we have some children who are in Charlotte; we have even had to place children anywhere from three to five hours away,” Simmons informed.

The already arduous process has extra facets to it. Simmons stated, ”It depends on not only the availability of foster home placement, but it also depends on sometimes that child’s behavior.”

“If we have a young person who’s having mental health, behavioral, or emotional issues, we have to look for what we call a higher level of care,” she explained, “and if we don’t have anything that is able to meet their needs in the local area, we have to look outside of the county, and sometimes outside of the state in order to accommodate what that young person needs.”

This part of the system is often overlooked, as she said, “There are instances where we have to send our social workers out of state to continue to have face-to-face contact with them.” She continued, “We retain jurisdiction, our court retains jurisdiction, even though that child is placed out of state or out of county.”

Expanding on this, Simmons informed, “It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Well, this child doesn’t live in the state anymore, so we can transfer the case to that state.’ That child remains our responsibility.”

Pointing out the effect of that responsibility, she said, “So, that’s part of the reason local placements are needed so very much,” Giving figures, Simmons stated, “We currently have, I believe, 113 children in foster care — and we only have 10 homes in Sampson County that are licensed by Sampson County DSS.”

“There are classes that our prospective foster parents have to attend. As far as the process of becoming a foster family goes,” she said as she began to spell out the requirements to acquire that DSS license. “They have to complete what’s called MAPP training,” Simmons explained. “That’s a 30-hour course. It takes about ten weeks to complete that course because it’s broken up into three hours a week.”

Another step towards qualifying, she said, “is a process that they have to go through to get physicals done to make sure that they are healthy enough to provide for the care of a child.” In addition, “their home has to be assessed for safety. Background checks and Child Protective Services history checks have to be completed.”

To make the program as safe as possible, the steps are thorough. She continued, “They also submit to fingerprinting so that we can investigate, on a national level, whether or not they committed any crimes outside of North Carolina.”

As for the timeframe of becoming an official potential foster family, Simmons explained, “The entire process to become licensed, ideally, is about 12 weeks. There may be other mitigating factors that extend that period, though.”

”Sometimes foster parents complete the courses and decide that they’re not ready for a child to be placed in their home yet, so that can delay the process,“ she said, so even those who do attain the qualification, those who are serious and committed, who care deeply – they don’t always wind up being a part of the foster program.

She gave another example, explaining, ”You may have people whose background checks do not come back favorably, so that eliminates the possibility of them being able to get licensed. But ideally, it takes about 12 weeks to become fully licensed.”

She said about the current moment, “We have had some interest — we have about ten families right now who have shown interest; we are gearing up for a class to start in the spring. That could be anywhere between January and February of next year – we usually try to do a spring class and a fall class.”

Part of the issue in adding new families is the need to have more than just one family in a training program. “We really can only accommodate doing those classes about twice a year,” said Simmons. “It’s important to have a robust class. It’s just not quite advisable to try to do a class with less than about 10 participants.”

She explained, “That gives you a bigger pool of prospective foster parents because as you start to go through the process and fingerprints are taken, or the fire marshal go out to assess the home – that’s a part of the weeding out process.”

Capturing this point, she said, “So out of 10 families, you may get six to make it all the way to the finish line.” This is different from a situation in which, as she put it, “If you’re only starting out with a pool of six, you might not wind up being able to license anybody depending on how things go. So, you really want to have a larger pool in order to increase your chances of getting The multiple family fully licensed.”

It’s not only that applicants are weeded out from contention by disqualification. “Sometimes people change their mind,” Simmons said. “Some go through the whole class, they get to the end, and then you never hear from them again. The purpose of those 30 hours is not only to educate and train.”

“It’s also a way to find out who is really serious and committed because these are children who must be entrusted only with those who care deeply about their well-being and providing an environment for a child to thrive,” Simmons explained.

She continued, “That really causes them to have kind of a heart check with themselves and say, ‘You know, it sounded good in theory, but now that I understand what’s really required, I don’t think that this is for me,’ to themselves.”

Simmons doesn’t tip-toe around the difficulty and intense responsibility required to be involved with foster care. “You’re bringing in a child who, nine times out of 10, has no blood relation to you,” she acknowledged. “They come with a lot of trauma. And they’ve seen and been exposed to a lot of things.”

“Plus, it’s inherently different from raising a child you’ve had since birth,” she expressed, pointing out the difficulty of the looming possibility of the child moving somewhere else once a deep attachment has been formed.

“That [separation] is something that we try to prepare foster parents for — it’s actually part of the coursework as we talk about separation as part of training,” Simmons explained.

She continued, “There’s actually a grieving period that foster parents can experience for several months if they’ve had a child in their home for extended periods and that child moves, or they go back to their parents, or they end up with a relative.”

“It’s the option for those families just to say, ‘we need to grieve the loss of this child, and we’re not going to accept any more children in our home while we do that,’” Simmons explained. “So, there is that piece in place.”

She expressed the extent to which the department seeks to aid with this, saying, “You try to prepare people as much as you can in the classes, but nobody really knows how they’re going to feel after that child leaves their home until they experience it. So it’s a very real thing.”

She offered a call to the community as the DSS hopes to add to its ranks of foster families. ”As far as our recruitment of licensed foster parents, I encourage anyone who has a heart for children to reach out to us and get some more information,” Simmons said, asking for the community’s help in the struggle to bolster resources for foster care.

”Even people who may be on the fence, just reach out and speak to us and get a little more information – and hopefully join the class.”

If interested in learning more or getting involved, contact Licensing Supervisor Melissa Newman, who can be reached at 910-592-7131 ext. 3330.