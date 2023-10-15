Clinton mayor presented Boy Scouts’ highest citizen honor

The accolades were many and the words delivered with sincerity as first one speaker, then another touted Clinton Mayor Lew Starling Thursday night for being a true servant, a man of his word, a dear friend and someone with a great moral compass during a night set aside to honor him as recipient of the Tuscarora Council Boy Scouts of America 2023 Distinguished Citizen Award. Starling is the first in Sampson to receive the honor since Grover Ezzell was tapped in 2006.

Established by the Boy Scouts of America, the Distinguished Citizen Award honors individuals who share scouting’s belief in leadership, determination and values, and have contributed significantly to the growth and vitality of the community.

“This is no one more deserving of this honor,” said the Rev. Ray Bolton, Starling’s friend for over 50 years. “He is a true servant, so much like a Boy Scout. He has a lot of love in his heart … love for people, his family, his friends … love of God, love for this community. If you ever need a friend, he is one you can depend on, a true brother to me.”

Similar sentiments were shared by every individual who spoke Thursday night — Dr. Alex Huff, the orthopaedist who Starling helped recruit to Sampson County over 26 years ago; community advocate Patty Cherry; long-time friend Ray Jordan, business partner Junius Moore of Smithfield’s Chicken, Platinum Corral president and long-time friend Billy Sewell and cousin and law partner Kelly Daughtry — as they sang Starling’s praises, taking a public opportunity to thank him for their own personal friendships and for what they called his lifelong commitment to the community and the state.

“He is a good friend and a great business partner,” Moore said during his remarks, touting the success Smithfield has had since Starling took over as president of the Mid-Atlantic Restaurant Corporation, the franchisor of Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q and Cary Keisler, Inc, the service company. “In the last five years, together, we’ve accomplished a lot. We’ve opened or newly renovated 11 stores in that time. Lew is sincere and heartfelt, with the patience of Job … he has an unshakable moral compass.”

Huff called Starling a man of action, someone, he said, who worked hard every day, doing everything he could to take care of everyone else. “Just take a look around at our community. Remember what it was like 25 years ago and then look at it today. The great changes you see can be attributed to this man. Huff talked about how Starling cared for his mother, visiting her every single day of her life, how he continued to care for his 90-year-old father who he takes to visit friends every week, and his complete devotion to his two young daughters who “he loves with all his heart.”

“There are countless ways Lew helps others, people he helps every day, most of the time anonymously. He’s accomplished a lot, that’s for sure, but he’s not done yet. This is a celebration of what he has done and we thank him; he is so deserving of this honor,” Huff said.

Cherry talked briefly about how she came to know Starling, some 20 years ago during his first run for mayor of Clinton. She talked of how courteous he was to her during their first meeting, a true gentleman. But she honed in on his actions, something, she said, spoke volumes to her. “I have seen him in neighborhoods picking up trash, moving rocks, doing whatever needed to be done. And that was before he was elected. He still does it today. And to me, that speaks a lot louder than words. He puts action behind his words and I trust him completely,” Cherry said

Starling was elected Clinton’s mayor in 2001 and has held that position since. He is also managing partner of Daughtry, Woodard, Lawrence & Starling law firm, with offices in Smithfield and Clinton, and the first non-family member of Smithfield’s Chicken to be appointed president of that company.

A lifelong resident of Clinton, graduate of Clinton High, Campbell University and the Wake Forest University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree, Starling is currently the general counsel for Sampson Regional Medical Center, a member of the Campbell University Board of Trustees, board treasurer and member of the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, and a member of the Sampson Community College Foundation board.

Quoting Galatians 6:2, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ,” longtime friend and college roommate Billy Sewell of Platinum Corral, said Starling was the “best Scout I have ever know. He lives the words of Galatians every single day. His counsel isn’t to do things the easy way but to take those hard rights. Lew is steadfast and reverent. I cherish his advice and his friendship,” Sewell noted.

And cousin Daughtry said Starling had a tremendous work ethic, a tremendous love of family and love of community, and a dedication that was unwavering. “When you call Lew, Lew shows up,” she attested.

Recapping all the comments made about Starling, Chris Coates, Council Commissioner for the Tuscarora Council, touted Starling for being the kind of man deserving of the Distinguished Citizen Award. “Honest, a servant’s heart, a strong work ethic, helpful, loving father and son, best attorney, best mayor, a gentleman, a great friend and someone with a great moral compass, all those are traits of a Boy Scout. Mr. Starling is a shining example for others to follow, the kind of man we want our Boy Scouts to be, a man of character, with a duty to God, country and others.”

Starling, somewhat taken back by all the comments, offered his appreciation for the remarks and the honor. “There is no way I can fit this title,” an unassuming Starling said as he accepted the award.

The event, which included a reception and a dinner, also raised money for the Boy Scouts