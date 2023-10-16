NCHP: Motorcycle overturned on Beulah Road

A Clinton man was killed this weekend when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding on Beulah Road, according to reports from N.C. Highway Patrol officials in Sampson County.

At 4:16 p.m. Saturday, Trooper W.L. Silance was called to investigate a fatal collision that occurred on Beulah Road, approximately 3.5 miles south of Clinton. The subsequent investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling north on Beulah Road and ran off the right side of the road.

The driver, identified as Ricky Terrell Murphy, 53, of 132 Boykin Road, Clinton, reportedly lost control on the shoulder of Beulah Road and the motorcycle overturned, coming to rest in the ditch. The driver was ejected and died at the scene as a result of his injuries, authorities said

This year has been a particularly deadly one on Sampson County roadways, with Murphy’s death being the 27th in the county this year, according to reports from Highway Patrol officials. That far exceeds the 20 deaths that occurred on local roadways throughout all of 2022.