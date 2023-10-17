Hovatter tells ‘miraculous’ tale in Chicken Soup for the Soul offering

When it comes to uplifting stories that are meant to move the soul, one book series has done so for decades — Chicken Soup for the Soul. In it are always stories meant to inspire and in their latest book “Angels and the Miraculous,” Sampson’s own Teresa Hovatter was featured.

“I love writing for Chicken Soup, I love it,” Hovatter said. “This particular book, ‘Angels and the Miraculous’, happens to be one of my favorites. It’s just full of great little stories and it really is very inspirational. You just get a different perspective on things when you hear about all the things that have happened to other people. I’m convinced that I have an angel over me, because, if not, I don’t know where I‘d be in life.”

A statement from Chicken Soup for the Soul highlights that the book offers 101 inspirational stories that share glimpses into the lives of regular people who find themselves in extraordinary, unexplainable situations, their prayers answered and their lives forever changed. It’s about the anonymous angels who touched their hearts and saved their lives.

“From miraculous connections and answered prayers, to divine intervention and inexplicable healing, to angels and messages from heaven, these stories prove that miracles can happen, every day, to people from all walks of life,” a Chicken Soup for the Soul statement reads.

“I have done several things with them and they’re a great company to work for,” Hovatter said. “As for Chicken Soups, it’s just a good wholesome book, and again, they’re good nice people to work with. I thoroughly enjoyed the times that I’ve been able to submit stories to them and have them accepted. I’m trilled to death to be able to contribute again.”

Hovatter’s story in the book is titled “Tanner’s Best Night Ever,” which recounts the moment her oldest grandson son Tanner had a miracle meeting with her late father Edward Byrd, affectionately called Papa.

It’d be about a month following Byrd’s passing that Hovatter’s daughter Kensey was awakened in the middle of the night to laughter from a then 3-year old Tanner. First thinking it was dream, she’d realize it was actually Tanner playing in the hallway. Not wanting him jump in bed with her by calling out to him, she laid there and listened to her son play when the unexpected happened.

As she waited for Tanner to eventually go back to sleep, shock befell her when she’d hear him playing and talking with someone. Jumping out of bed immediately, Kensey called out to her son to inquire what he was doing. Hovatter said in the story Tanner’s words were, “I’m playing with Papa Byrd.”

Frozen from the response, she never went into the hallway to see who was with Tanner, the fear of seeing her Papa being too great.

The story goes on to say that after a bit of conversation and a few minutes of time, Tanner returned to bed and slept soundly. Kensey couldn’t. That following morning, Hovatter recapped the words her daughter and grandson had with each other, an exchange that left her daughter in tears.

It went like this: “as Kensey hugged and kissed Tanner good morning, she asked, ‘”Tanner, did you have a good night’?” He replied, ‘”Yes, the best night ever!’” ‘”What made it the best night ever, Tanner?’” she asked. He smiled and replied ‘”Papa came and played with me!’”

As Tanner ran off to play, Hovatter said her daughter knew that moment was real. Tears soon began to run down Kensey’s face as she looked up the heavens with a smile to say “thank you” one last time to Papa.

“This story that I have in here this time is actually one of my favorite stories in my life, and one that I‘m glad my grandchildren will be able to read one day,” Hovatter said. “It involves one of my grandchildren and my daddy, and a lot of people in Clinton will know my daddy, Edward Byrd, he was a well known man in the Clinton area. He was well respected and people really loved him, he was truly just a good Christian man. I’ve had a lot of people contact me who bought the book. I actually had a little release party here at my house where some of my acquaintances came by, brought the book and got a signed copy of it, that was fun.”

One thing Hovatter noted when speaking with The Independent was that she had more stories to tell from her life than she could count. With so many tales to share, what made her pick this particular one for the book?

“Because it involved my daddy and my grandson,” she said. “Tanner is my oldest grandson and he was the only one who really knew Papa Byrd. My daddy was in the nursing home for a period of time, and during that time, he and Tanner just developed a very special bond for a little boy, that was two or three years old, so it’s just a special story.”

“My dad, he was a special man, and I was so blessed to have him as my as my daddy, I could not have asked for anybody better,” she said. Then to know that he formed that relationship that was so close to my grandson, and the experience that he had as a child, and that my daughter got to witness what happened that night, is amazing.”

“That happened when he was young, he’ll turn 11 in March, and he actually remembers bits and pieces of that night,” she added. “So it’s just a very special story, I had written it in the past because I wanted to have that for him one day to pass down. So when they went to requesting stories for ‘Angels and the Miraculous’ I felt this was the perfect story for this book.”

As for the author herself, Hovatter is a single mother of three, and “TeTe” to five adorable grandsons. She has had a successful real estate career since 1994. Faith and family are her priorities; travel is her pleasure. While thrilled to be a part of the Chicken Soup of the Soul family still writing and is currently working on her personal story of faith through her worst nightmare.

When asked what Hovatter hopes that people take away from “Tanner’s Best Night Ever,” she shared heartfelt words.

“That there really are angels with us all the time and that’s one of our blessings that God provides us with,” she said. “So when you’re feeling like you’re missing somebody, like Tanner did. I mean, he really went through a hard time after Papa died because he was so young and didn’t understand why he couldn’t see Papa Byrd anymore. So I believe with everything in me that, that happened for a reason so he’d always know that Papa was with him.”

“I hope that will be true for many people because there’s people hurting so bad out there,” she said. “They need some encouragement nowadays, they need some inspiration, and I hope they can feel and see that after reading this sweet wonderful little story.”

For more information on Chicken Soup for the Soul, “Angels and the Miraculous,” any of the other works and how to purchase a copy, visit www.chickensoup.com/publishing-home.

