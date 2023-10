Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club president Georgina Zeng presents a check to Rotary District Govenor Allen Quigley, money that will go to Polio Plus as Rotary continues its work to eradicate polio across the globe.

The Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club inducted three new members into the noon club at their Monday meeting. District Governor Allen Quigley inducted the three, including Donna Jackson, Dr. William Vann and Dr. Jamie King.

