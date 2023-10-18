Annual festival set for Saturday

These beautiful old cars were on display during last year’s Sorghum Festival. The chance to see attractions like these are on tap again this Saturday for this year’s Old School Sorghum Festival.

The was a shot inside The Old School at McDaniel Crossroads General Store, a favorite during the Sorghum Festival. It’ll be open and waiting on visitors this weekend during the 2023 Old School Sorghum Festival.

That time of year is upon Sampson County once again as The Old School at McDaniel Crossroads is getting prepped to host the community this weekend for the annual Old School Sorghum Festival.

With just a few days to go, this year’s Old School Sorghum Festival is poised to kick off this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fun and family-friendly event is free to the public of all ages and will feature an assortment of attractions, vendors and plenty of food.

The Old School at McDaniel Crossroads is located 11 miles from Clinton, and less than seven miles from Roseboro and Garland at 11233 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, just off the intersection of Boykin Bridge Road and Old Mintz Highway/Rt 411.

Also of note, on their Facebook, it said The Old School is handicapped accessible via a ramp in the back. It also mentioned that they ask visitors to please bring cash to support the vendors and purchase food as digital purchases are difficult due to spotty cell service.

“Each year visitors will find our auditorium and three of our classrooms open for display,” the Old School Sorghum Festival said in a statement. “The main exhibit in the auditorium changes each year, there are also permanent exhibits on the walls and in showcases. Several years ago our theme was wedding fashions through the decades. The front corner classroom is Allen’s Train Room, a must see for all ages. The middle classroom is where antique and vintage lovers can find treasures to purchase in our The Old School Vintage Marketplace. The back corner classroom is what we refer as our Kitchen Room, but it contains a display of all sorts of vintage and antique household items. Items in this room are not for sale.”

The Old School Sorghum Festival has been held since 1998 on the grounds of the circa 1924 historic schoolhouse every October. The Old School at McDaniel Crossroads was built in 1925 and served elementary school students until 1949.

“The festival is a long running community favorite for all ages that celebrates Sorghum Syrup and its ties to rural farming communities in earlier times,” the Sorghum Festival organizers said. “Our resident Sorghum Man and his assistants will be cooking a batch of the delicious syrup on festival day as a demonstration of how it has been traditionally cooked. Our historic schoolhouse and General Store building will be open for touring, the schoolhouse grounds will be filled with vendors and exhibitors, there will be food and entertainment.”

“We hope you will come visit with us next Saturday, Oct. 21, for this fun filled day for the whole family.”

Details and the event page, can be found by visiting www.facebook.com/OldschoolMcdanielCrossroads/

