Arrests/citations

Oct. 2 — Brittany Nicole Jarman, 25, of 172 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,000; court date was Oct. 10.

Oct. 2 — Erika Shanelle Moore, 30, of 6301 Brussel Court, Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,000; court date was Oct. 10.

Oct. 3 — Holly R. Harris, 32, of Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 24.

Oct. 3 — Brandon W. Hall, 34, of 704 W. Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 27.

Oct. 3 — Britni Nicole Minnich, 42, of 704 W. Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 27.

Oct. 4 — Glenwood Earl Owens Jr., 30, of 434 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged on out-of-county warrant with assault on female. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 17.

Oct. 5 — Ricky Dexter Herring Jr., 31, of 84 Lockamy Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 8.

Oct. 5 — Alaina Nicole Toudle, 25, of 1122 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with multiple counts of misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy and child abuse. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 2.

Oct. 5 — Kevin Josue Coreabonilla, 23, of 702 College St., Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, shoplifting, misdemeanor larceny and intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Oct. 29.

Oct. 6 — Kelbie Deshaun Glover, 19, of 2639 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 12.

Oct. 8 — Yachyus Esteven Wright, 19, of 57 Old Farm Lane, Mount Olive, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 6.

Oct. 8 — Nicholas Alexander Adams, 38, of 300 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with shoplifting and on out-of-county warrants with speeding, no operator’s license, driving while impaired, drive left of center, civil revocation driver’s license, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $9,700; court date is Oct. 30.

Oct. 9 — Rey Antonio Matos, 39, of 1420 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, failing to register as sex offender and failing to comply with monies. Bond set at $14,258; court date is Oct. 13.

Oct. 9 — Tyrese Sincere Lofton, 22, of 375 McRaid Flower Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $245,000; court date is March 31.

Oct. 9 — Adrian Lamont Boney, 33, of 410 Satchell St., Wallace, was charged with indecent exposure, indecent exposure-minor present and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Oct. 19.

Oct. 10 — Chandler Blake Mitchell, 31, of 1012 Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 27.

Oct. 11 — Mitchell Floyd Tyndall, 32, of 461 Ashley Lynn Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny by switching price tags. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 31.

Oct. 11 — Eduardo Perez Perez, 26, of 1013 Barden St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 28.

Oct. 12 — Thomas Cole Kornegay, 25, of 682 Emmett Jackson Road, Faison, was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

Oct. 12 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 35, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with simple affray and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 28.

Oct. 12 — Isaiah Jordan Cunningham, 25, of 215 W. Boney St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 28.

Oct. 12 — Caleb Allen Godwin, 27, of 407 S. 17th St., Erwin, was charged with habitual larceny, shoplifting, trespass and larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 27.

Oct. 12 — Rhameek Nashonne Joyner, 23, of 8411 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of resisting arrest/hinder and delay. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.