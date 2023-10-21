The Sampson County Democratic Party recently held its monthly meeting, in Clinton, where many distinguished guest from the party made an appearance.

NCDP State 2nd Vice Chair Kimberly Hardy and 3rd Vice Chair Elijah King attended and Hardy gave voting information about the party and state. Hardy also gave an opportunity to voice any inquiries about voting in North Carolina, while King gave an inspiring message.

Mike Morgan, candidate for governor of North Carolina and judge for over 44 years, attended and introduced himself to Sampson County. Ben Clark, candidate for lieutenant governor, spoke and also gave his platform. Clark is a former Representative of North Carolina and a retired Lt. Colonel in the Air Force.

Many past and present Elected officials were in attendance as well like Dr. Larry Bell, Mr. Larry Sutton, president of the NAACP of Sampson County, county commissioner Lethia Lee and many others.

“We cannot endorse Judge Morgan or Mr. Clark for their are other candidates in the race but we are very thankful for them to come to Sampson County and advise what they stand for,” Ed Gillim, Sampson Democratic chair, said. “We are honored to have had such a great turnout to this meeting and it is inspiring to see the new members attending and expressing interest in the party.”