The Sampson County NAACP recognized three noteworthy individuals with the branch president’s award recently at its annual Freedom Fund Banquet. As the branch immediate past president, Lee Byam was celebrated for her many years of dedicated service, devotion and commitment to the Sampson County NAACP. In her role as Clinton City Director of Planning, Mary Rose received a certificate of recognition for her outstanding commitment in demonstrating diversity and inclusion in helping to bridge divides and bring people together. Lethia Lee, in her first term as a Sampson County commissioner, was recognized for her dedicated commitment and service to the people of Sampson County.