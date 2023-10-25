‘You’re not fighting this alone’: Ivanhoe event on tap again this year

All ages marched through Ivanhoe for the fight against breast cancer as part of last year’s Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day. The Ivanhoe Development Center is inviting the community to join them again the first weekend in November for the 2023 event.

Fun games like bingo were just a few of the many activities that were at last year’s Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day. The community can come enjoy them again this year with the 2023 event, which kicks off on Nov. 4.

Last year, members from the Ivanhoe Community Center presented this check of $2,600 to the Sampson County Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program. The funds came following the success of the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day. They’ll aim to repeat that success on Nov. 4, the date for this year’s event.

October signifies Breast Cancer Awareness Month and here in Sampson County many organizations are active in supporting the fight against breast cancer. To aid in that goal, events have been happening all month long and down in Ivanhoe this year they will continue that mission into November.

The Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day is an event hosted by The Ivanhoe Development Center as a way to help spread information about breast cancer and give as many women possible access to free or low-cost breast cancer screenings.

Not only do those in attendance walk to raise money and awareness for breast cancer the event also doubles as a community festival, hence the Fun Day in the name. As part of that there will be vendors, food, fun attractions for the youth, the community favorite Car Show and more.

The profits raised from the event are donated to the Sampson County Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP), which is a part of the Sampson County Health Department. Last year’s event, which was held on Oct. 22, was a raging success — so much so, that when the members of The Ivanhoe Development Center donated the check to the BCCCP, they had raised $2,600.

Following that turnout, they’ll be hosting the event again this year and it’s set to kick off the first weekend in November.

“The event is Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Tiffany Dobbin, Ivanhoe Community Center president, said. “The walk starts at nine and then all the festivities out in the hay field, right there by where the event is going to be, will be immediately after the walk. There will be vendors, breast cancer information, the health department, car shows and all, going on until two o’clock.”

It will take place at the same place it was last year, at Mckoy Loop Road in Ivanhoe.

“We’re sending the invite for the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day out to the whole community: come join us for the cancer walk and fun,” Dobbin said. “Plus, just as usual, all the funds will be going to the Health Department. On top of that, this year, we’re not just representing pink, we represent for all cancers.”

Therese Herring, treasurer for The Ivanhoe Development Center, also shared her thoughts on the event and the reason why they host it.

“Our purpose and mission is to help someone that can’t afford a mammogram, colonoscopy or prostate test,” Herring said. “Whatever we can do to help someone, that’s why we do this. We never know when we could fall in that need and when we’re affected by cancer, it’s always a tough battle to fight alone.”

“We also want as many people as possible to be educated about the preventions that exist and the importance of getting a test done,” she said. “Prevention is key; a lot of people don’t know that if you can catch it early you have a fighting chance.”

Helping others reach that fighting chance is so important to them they made it the theme for this year’s event.

“Our theme for this year is ‘You’re Not Fighting This Alone,’ and that’s probably the best thing I can saying about this year’s event,” Herring said. “A lot of people in Ivanhoe are affected by these cancers and we just don’t want the people fighting them to feel alone. I’d have to say, that’s the best way that sums up what we’re trying to let the community know this year.”

The Sampson BCCCP Advisory Board exists to educate and inform the community of the importance of early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancer. The Advisory Board urges women to take advantage of the NC BCCCP offered through local health departments to help with the cost of breast and cervical cancer screenings. The Advisory Board has several events throughout the year in the community to promote breast and cervical cancer awareness including: Teal Ribbon Campaign, Pink Ribbon Campaign, and the Annual Breast & Cervical Cancer Awareness Rally & Health Fair.

For more information, to become a member or to make a donation, contact Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 ext. 4240 or 4214.

For more information on the Ivanhoe Development Center or the Pink Out Ivanhoe Cancer Walk and Fun Day, email [email protected] or call Dobbin, at 910-385-2881, or Herring, at 910-385-6745.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231.