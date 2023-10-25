Week of spooky spectacles starts Saturday

Fun activities like these are happening all week long around the county, with events are running almost every day.

It’s time again for costumes to come out for Halloween and there’s plenty of places to show them off around Sampson County starting this week.

Now that the final days of October are inching closer, the terrors of the night are getting prepped for their favorite day of the year — Halloween. For those looking to celebrate this week, there’s plenty of fun activities going on around Sampson County.

The big community hosted Trick-or-Treat event sponsored by Fantastic Sams and the many businesses of Sampson Crossing Shopping Center makes it return this year. The event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m. During that time children can trick-or-treat with businesses in Sampson Crossing Shopping Center for candy, costume contest, face painting, games and more.

Participating business include Cato Fashions, Shoe Show, Hibbett Sports, Tokyo Express, AT&T, Bath & Body Works, Shoe Dept., Cricket, Dollar Tree, Jersey Mike’s, El Mazatlan, Rent-A-Center, Baggett’s Jewelry, Five Below, US Cellular, Little Ceasars, Hugo’s Express Car Wash, Belk, Verizon, AirFairGaming, Smokerz Den and Arby’s.

There’s a lot more happening around the county and here’s just a few others that we know about.

Clinton

On Oct 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the community can come to downtown Clinton for the annual Halloween on the Square Trunk or Treat.

The trunk or treat will take place on Main Street at the Courthouse Square, with music provided by Robert Stroud of Boogie Shoes Network. Several downtown businesses will be open for dining, including Alfredo’s, Hwy 55 and Taqueria Romero’s, with concession vendors on the street. For more information about this event, contact 910-299-4904.

Hollerin Haunts Hayride (HHHR) kicks off the festivities from Oct. 26-31. Families can enjoy their three infamous horror attractions during that time which include the Haunted Hayride, the NC Zombie Hunt, and The Darkness. HHHR is located on 2914 Bud Johnson Road in Clinton and events start at 7 p.m. each night. To purchase tickets and find more information, visit www.hollerinhauntshayride.com.

Sampson County YMCA, located at 417 E. Johnson St., hosts its upcoming event, Sampson County’s Trunk or Treat, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4-6 p.m. The event is free to members and the community and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costume for the chance to win a prize.

Also planned is fun music and outdoor games, inflatables and food truck. While free to members and community, a donation of non-perishable food items is appreciated. Register your vehicle for free and spookiest trunk will win free personal training sessions.

To register, visit www.ymcasenc.org/events and find the Sampson County YMCA event.

The Bethany Church Gospel Fall Festival is set for this Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4:30-7 p.m. Visitors can expect a slide, games, candy, hot dogs, popcorn, s’mores, fellowship and fun! The church is located at 1068 Rackley Road in Clinton.

Ho Yang Fine Art is hosting a !pop UP! event this Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4-8 p.m. Kids of all ages and parents are all welcome to join them that day for free candy, chocolate, fun tattoos, smiles and good vibes, while supplies last. Ho Yang Fine Art is located at 121 Vance St., Clinton.

Autryville

The Autryville Baptist Church is inviting the community to join them for a night of fun on Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m., for their annual Trunk or Treat. The event will take place in the church parking lot located on 425 W. Williams St.

Newton Grove

The Town Hall is prepping once again to host “The Biggest Halloween Party in Town” on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature trick-or-treating sponsored by the town. Event is free to the public and is located at the the Newton Grove Town Hall on 304 Weeksdale St.

Salemburg

The town of Salemburg will be hosting its 4th Fall Festival Movie Night this coming Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Zoar PFWB Outreach and takes place at the town hall on 100 Methodist Drive. For more information contact 910-742-8023.

Was there an event we missed? Let us know and we will add it to the list!

