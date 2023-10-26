Officer-involved shooting Dogwood Circle under investigation

Clinton Police officers responding early Thursday to a disturbance call at a Dogwood Circle home shot and killed a man who around 40 minutes earlier was identified as a suspect in an assault at the residence. The man reportedly pointed a gun at officers, leading to the deadly incident, which is now being further investigated by state and local authorities while the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

At 12:59 a.m. Thursday, the Clinton Police Department responded to 102 Dogwood Circle in reference to a disturbance involving an assault. Officers arrived and spoke with a female victim, who told officers she was assaulted by a male suspect. She said the suspect was armed with a handgun during the assault and used the handgun to strike her in the head and face, according to reports from Clinton Police officials.

The female was able to give officers a description of the suspect, who she said was wearing possibly a white or black T-shirt, jeans, and black/red Jordans.

While searching the residence, officers found the male suspect hiding in a closet, police officials said.

“At approximately 1:41 a.m., the male suspect pointed a handgun at officers who returned fire, fatally striking the suspect,” a statement from the Clinton Police Department, released later Thursday morning, read.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld pending a death notification. There was no injury to the officers.

“The Clinton Police Department has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the details of the shooting,” the department stated in a release. “The Department’s Internal Affairs Unit will also conduct an administrative investigation into the shooting. All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of these investigations. Additional details will be released at a later date as they become available.”

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

