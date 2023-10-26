As local law enforcement authorities were investigating seven deaths in three different incidents across the county — two homicide cases and an officer-involved shooting — a fourth incident with yet another victim was reported to Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

Around 10:32 a.m., the Sampson County E-911 Center received a report of a gunshot victim located at Pleasant Grove FWB Church on Casper Road. The male victim, identified as Justice Elliot, was reportedly involved in what sheriff’s authorities described as “an altercation with two associates at another location, when one of the associates produced a firearm and shot him in the buttocks.”

Elliot went to the church for help, authorities said.

Elliot was transferred to a regional trauma center for non-life-threatening wounds. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are attempting to identify the suspects they deemed Elliot’s “associates.”

As with the other cases, including the Garland Highway quintuple murder and the Leaf Lane killing, both earlier Thursday, along with the Clinton officer-involved shooting, the case is not believed to have any connection.

