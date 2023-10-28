Rileys seek to share Newton Grove venue with public

The concert at the new Clear Creek Farm venue was free to attend, but donations were encouraged to go to the Newton Grove Fire and Rescue Squad.

Newton Grove is now home to a new wedding and events venue, Clear Creek Farm, where nationally-renowned recording artist, songwriter, and performer Ronnie McDowell put on a free show this past Sunday as a sort of grand opening for the new destination. With no cost to attend, the event served as an opportunity to donate to Newton Grove Fire and Rescue.

The Clear Creek Farm venue is owned by Walter and Karen Riley.

“We’ve turned it into a wedding venue, and this is like the grand opening, which we are giving to charity,” said Karen, “We’ve been here for three years and completely transformed the home.”

This wasn’t the plan from the beginning, though.

As Walter put it, “For a while, we just really enjoyed the property, and we were a little selfish maybe, just loving it ourselves and with our family and friends.”

He continued, “Then we realized that we needed to share it with others because it’s just too nice of a property, and we felt like maybe we were even being greedy. So we said, ‘let’s open it up as a venue for the public to choose as a place to hold a wedding.’”

Looking out at the property, Karen said, “There are a couple of venues out there behind the house, and we’re going to be renting out the entire house.” Walter elaborated, “We have the basement all set up for cocktail parties in case of rain. Otherwise, we hold them outside.”

“Then we have the greenhouse on the other side of the barn that’s set up for the ceremony if it’s raining, so everybody can stay dry; and if it’s a nice day, they get married out there beside the water where the concert is right now,” he continued.

The concert area gave a sneak peek at how the property would be set up for weddings as McDowell performed in front of the property’s pond, with the fountain behind him as he had the crowd cutting a rug while he put on a show.

When he took the stage, McDowell started by saying, “We’re doing this and we’re all for the fire and rescue squad, right? So, if you would like to make a donation, we sure would appreciate it. I’m going to give $100 here, and you know what? I want you all to match it.”

Having fun on stage was a core tenet of his performing style, even bringing up audience members to sing — among them was host Walter Riley.

He doubled down on the charity aspect of the concert, saying, “But seriously, we’re doing this for a good cause, and thank you all for coming out here to enjoy all this beautiful land on this beautiful afternoon.”

Close friend Connie Best said of McDowell’s music style, “He likes to pay tribute to Elvis, but he’s certainly his own artist.”

McDowell was wearing a gold, shimmering sport coat, but Best joked, “You’re not going to catch him in a full-on Elvis jumpsuit for one of his performances.” She shared that McDowell has voiced Elvis or played him on screen many times, though. For instance, “In the Kurt Russell movie, he was the voice of Elvis,” Best said.

McDowell was quick to acknowledge his jacket as he went up on the stage, with a story about its origins: “Everybody is saying they love my jacket I’m wearing, and saying, ‘Where did you get that jacket?’ and I say goodwill. They ask, ‘What did you give for it?’ I say $12 — because the only one who wanted to wear this was me!’”

His love for putting on a performance that satisfies the crowd was evident when he finished talking, as he said, “You have to admit the jacket is good for the show, though, and this is called show business after all, right? Speaking of that, by George, let’s do a song or two. Let’s do it.”

He has a lot of songs to choose from. “As a matter of fact, he had a song that was number two on the charts. He would’ve gone number one, but he got kept out by George Strait’s ‘Under These Conditions.’ Funny enough, that was a song Ronnie wrote for George Strait to perform,” Best informed.

She continued, “He writes a lot of music for a lot of stars.” The accolades she shared kept coming, as she revealed, “He was with Conway Twitty for seven years, playing as the opener a lot.”

Though McDowell is from Nashville, he does have a love for this area and the State of North Carolina. As he put it, “I have a good connection and great support here, definitely.”

“This girl right here beside me, Connie Best; she’s from Dunn. She saw me perform in Vegas, and she’s been one of my best friends for a long time now. She’s been bringing me over here for years,” he shared.

Best confirmed, saying, “He’s been in every town in North Carolina. He’s been to Dunn about 25 times.” It’s certainly not just in the state of North Carolina; as McDowell said, “I’ve really been just about everywhere.”

It was clear that this event was an event for the community. “Everywhere he goes, he just brings such a great, caring presence to the community, and he’s such a good friend to every fan he has,” Best said of McDowell’s impact as a recording artist, performer and person.

The Rileys were extremely pleased with the turnout and look forward to growing their Clear Creek Farm venue and having it become a part of Newton Grove.