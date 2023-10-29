Ever active, Nettie Wilson-Pernell exemplifies surviving, thriving

Nettie Wilson-Pernell’s dedication to activism has never wavered even as she’s battled breast cancer, here speaking as a representative of the Newkirk Park Committee that has seen Clinton’s District 3 transformed.

Nettie Wilson-Pernell’s involvement with the Clinton, breast cancer awareness and more is evident as she stands with Mayor Pro-Tem, Marcus Becton, left, and then-Police Chief Donald Edwards at Clinton’s first National Night Out.

Though Breast Cancer Awareness Month may be coming to a close, the necessity of keeping a focus on the disease does not go away with the end of October. Nettie Wilson-Pernell, with her experience fighting breast cancer, advocates and informs year-round to keep awareness that it is essential to focus on early detection, point out the impact of race, and lack of empathy and interest in learning to be able to advocate.

“My thing is if you know something, and you want to advocate, you want to educate, you just know that in order for the word to get out, you need to let people know that there’s help out there,” Wilson-Pernell said.

She continued, “I am one that believes in advocating; I believe if there are any resources or any information out there, I need to be a part of making sure those resources go where they should and help those for whom I advocate. If I don’t know an answer, I try to find out so that I can let others know that there is help.”

Wilson-Pernell is open about her experience — the trials and tribulations she’s faced in her battle, and expressed the nuances and inequity with chemotherapy and the ability to receive care.

Simply having a baseline understanding of the toll that the disease takes on an individual going through chemo or any other treatment is not enough. The reality is that, as Wilson-Pernell puts it, “every person’s breast cancer is unique because we are all unique, and it should be treated that way.”

Taking this point further, she said, “Not everyone receives the same type or quality of chemo. Not everyone has the same type of breast cancer.” She continued, “I have triple negative, and that is the one that is often very fast reacting.”

Among the examples she gives from her ongoing experience is the concept of what she calls ‘chemo brain.’ “I call it chemo brain or the brain fog. But it sort of depends on the type of chemo that you receive.” She explained, “The chemotherapy I received was very strong. They call it the ‘red devil,’ and I’ve had a lot of side effects.”

She continued, “Chemo can be so strong that you can tell that next morning you feel down for the count because it’s really gotten into the system, but you get used to it.”

“A lot of the time, you don’t have access to the screening or the insurance, but I am blessed that I have been actively involved with BCCCP and with Susan G. Komen. And also, I did Relay for Life with the American Cancer Society,” Wilson-Pernell said.

As she believes deeply, ”The thing about triple negative breast cancer is that you have a higher chance of developing it as a black female,” Wilson-Pernell informed. “Because black women have a higher chance of developing triple-negative breast cancer; as I say, it can really be an uphill battle.”

Wilson-Pernell said, “I did the genetic study, but, really, being a black woman, we face a lot of disparities.”

“One of the things about triple negative breast cancer,” she said, “there’s a difference because, with triple negatives, the proteins in you don’t have the three receptors of the protein that helps make the breast cancer easier to diagnose and treat, comparatively. I don’t have those receptors.”

She continued, “So, something else has happened to cancer to grow,” adding, “It’s fast-moving, and you don’t have those receptors that are negative, and you have to go ahead and find out what it is so you can get ahead of it. But, with triple negative, You don’t have those receptors. So, it makes it even harder to control.”

“Thankfully,” Wilson-Pernell said, “You do have these other organizations where they have a type of truck that will go around, and they would do mammograms. And when you have something in the neck, then that helps. There are also some forward-thinking sororities that are trying to help in doing that, and I’m very proud of them because not only are they forward-thinking, but they have their own credit union.”

Another topic she addressed was hair and losing hair during the chemo process. “the thing about hair is that it does not make you who you are. People will identify with stuff. But that’s stuff. You may want your hair, but when you were born, you had your own innate personality within you,” she said. “That’s not who you are. Your hair is not who made you. People know who you are. They may see or notice your hair, but it’s not who you are.”

“We are supposed to be our brother’s and sister’s keepers, especially those that are in administrations or any politics. They can make these decisions. It should not have to hit in their backyard or their family, for them to get on board and understand what people need, they should advocate for every person that they are representing,” Wilson-Pernell said.

“Now, mind you, they had an experience, but they’re going to tell me about someone they know and the experience they witnessed, not understanding the concept that all cancer truly is different,” explained Wilson-Pernell.

She stated, “The thing is that to be able to understand and know and appreciate what someone is going through, you should be able to at least have some empathy. There has to be an effort to understand what someone with breast cancer is talking about instead of just thinking, ‘This doesn’t concern me.’”

On the opposite side of that indifference, “some people think that when they hear something, they become authorities.” she pointed out. “Too many times, I can’t even tell people because the thing is they were telling me about other people.

At the end of the day, Wilson-Pernell says the core of how she thinks about and deals with her fight with breast cancer. “I have some not-so-good days. But the thing is, I’m still standing here, and God is here with me.”