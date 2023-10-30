Work scheduled to start early next week

KEENER — Multiple pipes are scheduled to be replaced along King Road in Sampson County beginning this week.

Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 9, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s county maintenance staff will replace four crossline pipes between Faison Highway (N.C. 403) and Governor Moore Road.

Traffic will be detoured onto South McCullen Road, Keener Road and N.C. 403. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and be cautious near the work zone.