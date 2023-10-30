A Clinton man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 421 in northern Sampson County.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, responded to a single vehicle, single occupant collision on U.S. 421, four miles south of Dunn, according to reports from local North Carolina Highway Patrol officials. The driver, identified as Kevin Reed White, 50, of 1005 Timberlake Drive, Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed from Trooper W.L. Silance that a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on U.S. 421 when the driver gradually drifted left of center, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a mailbox. After impact, the Toyota traveled 358 feet before striking a driveway and coming to rest in a ditch in front of a home in the 5200 block of Plain View Hwy. Authorities responded at 9:58 a.m. Sunday.

According to Patrol authorities, the driver was not restrained and his chest struck the steering wheel. The driver went into cardiac arrest on scene and despite the efforts of EMS personnel, White died at the scene.

This year has been a particularly deadly one on Sampson County roadways, with White’s death being the 28th in the county this year, the second this month, according to reports from Highway Patrol officials. That far exceeds the 20 deaths that occurred on local roadways throughout all of 2022, Sgt. D.K. Pearson noted.