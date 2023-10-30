Sunset Avenue holds annual character walk

On Friday, the students of Sunset Avenue Elementary School descended upon Downtown Clinton as they broke in their Halloween costumes. The kids enjoyed walking (and in some cases, running) around the square in character with their friends as local business merchants were stationed to pass out candy.

On Friday, the students of Sunset Avenue Elementary School descended upon Downtown Clinton as they broke in their Halloween costumes. The kids enjoyed walking (and in some cases, running) around the square in character with their friends as local business merchants were stationed to pass out candy.

On Friday, the students of Sunset Avenue Elementary School descended upon Downtown Clinton as they broke in their Halloween costumes. The kids enjoyed walking (and in some cases, running) around the square in character with their friends as local business merchants were stationed to pass out candy.

On Friday, the students of Sunset Avenue Elementary School descended upon Downtown Clinton as they broke in their Halloween costumes. The kids enjoyed walking (and in some cases, running) around the square in character with their friends as local business merchants were stationed to pass out candy.

On Friday, the students of Sunset Avenue Elementary School descended upon Downtown Clinton as they broke in their Halloween costumes. The kids enjoyed walking (and in some cases, running) around the square in character with their friends as local business merchants were stationed to pass out candy.

On Friday, the students of Sunset Avenue Elementary School descended upon Downtown Clinton as they broke in their Halloween costumes. The kids enjoyed walking (and in some cases, running) around the square in character with their friends as local business merchants were stationed to pass out candy.

On Friday, the students of Sunset Avenue Elementary School descended upon Downtown Clinton as they broke in their Halloween costumes. The kids enjoyed walking (and in some cases, running) around the square in character with their friends as local business merchants were stationed to pass out candy.