Unearthing grave of notorious outlaw in Sampson

Wait … who is Art Sauls?

His real name was Archie Kinsauls but he was widely known as “Art Sauls.” He was small in stature but greatly arrogant and defiant. Figuratively speaking he had a chip on his shoulder and dared anyone to knock it off. Those who took the dare probably wished they had not; because despite his small size, he could fight like a wildcat! Some have written that men twice his size were fearful and avoided angering him.

He became a Sampson County notorious outlaw in 1898 after stabbing and killing John C. Herring on November 1st of that year, according to Bill Gaither, a writer for The Fayetteville Observer.

Nearly two years after eluding the sheriff, and after two suicide attempts while incarcerated, he was hanged for his crime on September 28, 1900 according to The Fayetteville Observer. The first hanging attempt failed, and within a few minutes, he was hanged a second time.

But how is Art Sauls connected to Halloween?

Some believe there is a veil between the living and dead. They believe the time around Halloween is when the veil is thinnest, allowing the dead to briefly return and roam the earth to settle scores and make mischief. Many others don’t believe that at all; but it it’s true then Halloween would be the ideal time for Art Sauls to briefly return. After all, settling scores and making mischief were two areas in which he excelled.

Maybe he didn’t have to cross the thin veil. Some folks at the time were convinced Art Sauls survived both hanging attempts.

Pat Reese, staff writer for The Fayetteville Observer wrote:

After the execution, there were newspaper reports that Kinsauls still hadn’t died on the gallows. Stories suggested that friends and family members wrapped his body in wet blankets and rushed him to Richmond, Va., where he was secretly revived.”

The Sampson Democrat, a weekly newspaper printed in Clinton, carried a story which said some people were “afraid to go out at night for fear of meeting Archie.”

Rumors abounded.

Writer Pat Reese wrote: “Rumors that he was still alive spread after this story was published in the Observer on Thursday, Oct. 4, 1900:

“…We learned that one of Clinton’s most prominent lawyers, Capt. John D. Kerr, says that it is current rumor and readily believed that Archie Kinsauls, who was hanged at Clinton last Friday, is still alive. The story says that when the corpse was taken down, Kinsauls body was wrapped in wet blankets and resuscitated and at once was sent to Richmond where he is now under treatment.”

Sheriff Marshburn was angered by the persistent reports published in eastern North Carolina newspapers. He was in Raleigh on Oct. 18, 1900, and was interviewed by the Raleigh News and Observer. “He is unquestionably dead, pronounced so at any rate by the physician,” Marshburn told a reporter.

To a Raleigh Post writer, he said: “I know it’s a lie. I hung him twice, and I reckon I ought to know. He is dead and there is no doubt about it. Robert Crumpler was present at the funeral, which took place Saturday after the hanging on Friday. He told me that he closed the coffin. The people down my way don’t take much stock in the story about Kinsauls being alive.”

Present day

Matt Butler is a farmer; he is the son of Joe Butler (1954 ~ 2023) and Nancy L. Butler. They reside on Five Bridge Road near Bearskin. Like his dad, Matt attended NC State University and continues to run the family farming operation.

Matt is a pleasant young man who shares his father’s love of history and he’s always been intrigued by the story of Art Sauls. Today he is the unofficial caretaker of the Kinsauls family cemetery.

Matt said: “My dad would bring us kids back here in the woods around Halloween and scare us with stories about Art Sauls. It was all in good fun and we enjoyed it! All these years later, I enjoy coming back here to Art’s grave site. I try to keep the brush cut back to keep the cemetery accessible.”

When visiting the Kinsauls Family Cemetery on October 29th it appeared the grave marker for Archie Kinsauls has sunken to such an extent that some of the inscription is unreadable. Matt Butler and myself agreed to return to the cemetery in the near future to see if anything can be done to correct that situation.

There at least three graves in the cemetery: Archie Kinsauls and his parents: Emsley Kinsauls (April 2, 1817 ~ Nov. 20, 1909) and Martha Kinsauls (died June 13, 1913 – age 83) There is possibly a fourth badly damaged grave marker there but it’s uncertain. It will be investigated on a future visit. It’s reasonable to suspect vandalism since the family has erected a sign that says “Please Do Not Damage.”

As a precaution, the exact location of the cemetery will not be revealed.

Fair warning: if you find yourself roaming the Bearskin area on Halloween, beware of Art Sauls.

Steve Boyette is an onccasional contributor to The Independent, an on-call photographer for WRAL News and the creator of the online group Clinton Sampson County Local History.