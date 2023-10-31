Pioneering physician helped grow Clinton Medical Clinic

This portrait of Dr. Frank Leak hangs inside Clinton Medical Clinic and is a depiction of him around his retirement in 1997.

A shot of the front of the Clinton Medical Clinic, which was estimated to have been taken around 1979.

Dr. Frank Walter Leak, Sr., is a name deeply linked to the historical and medical legacy in Sampson County that is Clinton Medical Clinic. While he was lost earlier this month, what he helped build will forever have a lasting impact on access to health care for Sampsonians.

Leak was a North Carolina native born on June 13, 1934 in Rockingham, NC, to Edith Gibson Leak and William Clay Leak, Jr. A pioneer in medical care locally, Leak passed away on Oct. 4, 2023. Although he no longer resided in Sampson for many years following his retirement, what he did for the county during his nearly 30 years of practice here remains evident today.

Leak graduated with a BS in Business Administration in 1956 from UNC, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. Afterwards, he moved back to Rockingham and worked for Sandhurst Hosiery Mill. There, he met Betty George Phillips, an elementary school teacher in Hamlet, NC, whom he married on July 23, 1960 in Warsaw, NC.

Following their marriage, the two moved to Charlotte, where Leak worked with the sales department of Burroughs Corporation, the predecessor of Unisys, until 1962. It’d be that year when he decided to pursue a medical career, one that eventually brought him to Sampson County.

After two years of pre-med courses, he enrolled in UNC Medical School, graduating in 1967. He completed his residency at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and was awarded the Mead Johnson Award for Family Medicine Residents. He’d moved to Clinton with his wife after that to practice family medicine from 1969-1997. He’d go on to become one of the founders of the Clinton Medical Clinic, spending his entire career not only providing, but growing, rural health practice across the state.

As one of his former colleagues during those early Clinton Medical Clinic days, Dr. Mac Herring spoke on Leak and all he accomplished.

“He was part of the Clinton Medical Clinic from 1969 to 1997,” Herring said. “So he joined the medical clinic three or four years after Nance and Peak established the clinic. He was the first new partner and he practiced the full extent of family practice, including delivering many babies. He was very much involved in trying to promote rural health practice in North Carolina and to help recruit physicians to eastern North Carolina in rural health.”

“After he retired from the clinic, he became part of the foundation that was dedicated to bringing in family physicians to rural North Carolina, he continued. “He worked with them for a number of years, that foundation being the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation. The name of that was Kate B. Reynolds Foundation Community Practitioner Program.”

Leak also served as the president of the Sampson County Medical Society and the NC Academy of Family Practice. He was appointed by Governor James Martin to various commissions and served on the Board of Trustees of NC Blue Cross/Blue Shield. He received many accolades as a physician, including the NC Academy of Family Practice Physician of the Year (1983) and the National Rural Health Association Physician of the Year (1990).

Leak retired from clinical practice in 1998, moving to Raleigh and accepting a position with NC Medical Society in conjunction with the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation Community Practitioner program. He never faltered on his dedication to bringing family physicians to rural areas of North Carolina throughout his entire career.

“He was an excellent partner, he was very dedicated to his patients and to Clinton Medical Clinic practice,” Herring said. “As part of his involvement, we were one of the very first practices in North Carolina, not just rural practices, to have computerized medical records.”

“What else can I say about Frank — he had a great sense of humor and his patients loved him,” he said. “He practiced the full extent of family practice, including obstetrics, pediatrics and hospital care. Back in those days, we had a fairly extensive hospital practice and it was not unusual for him to have 10 or 12 patients in the hospital at one time. Back then, when you were the one doctor on call, you might be responsible for 40 or so patients in the hospital from Clinton Medical Clinic.”

“Frank, he was a super, super partner, I looked for him for advice as we all did among each other,” Herring said. “With one pediatrician and 500 practitioners, we looked to each other for advice and help. It was not like individual practices — it was a true group synergistic practice and Frank was a part of that.”

Leak touched the lives of many throughout his career and had positive influences on just as many, not just his patients. If one person could attest to that it’d be Carolyn Pope, a longtime nurse practitioner who entered the field thanks to Leak.

”I first met Dr. Leak when he came to practice here, I met him as a hospital nurse,” she said. “I was working at the hospital at the time, and that would have been 1969 and then, in 1973, I went to work as an office nurse at the medical clinic. We were a much smaller group practice. At that time, that was just the beginning, and we only had one or two nurse practitioners around in the area.”

It was during her time working with Leak at Clinton Medical Clinic that she was encouraged by him to pursue a higher education and become a nurse practitioner.

”Dr. Leak, there was a program at the time at East Carolina, and he is the one that suggested that I go to the nurse practitioner program,” Pope said. “You got to remember, I was 32 then, which is not old now, but back in those days, a 32-year-old didn’t go back to school, at least not that many.”

“I also had a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old,” she said with a chuckle. “Regardless, he suggested it, he planted the seed and then he dumped water in, he was like my Barnabas who kept encouraging me. I never would have gone to nurse practitioner school if it hadn’t been Frank Leak and I get emotional when thinking about him.”

As Pope was reminiscing, she shared a story of what it was like going to school and working for Clinton Medical Clinic during those days — days when she’d receive what she called Leak’s words of wisdom.

“Back then we’d go on Sunday, spend Sunday night, and had classes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said. “We’d come home on Wednesday and then we would do clinicals at the office and Dr. Bill Peak was my preceptor. The best way I could describe us during those time is that we were all like a family.”

“Dr. Leak, I mean, he was really ahead of his time, and I know that’s a cliche, but he was,” Pope said. “I can remember him telling me ‘Carolyn, it’s coming, they’re going to be nurse practitioners in every office.’ This was back in the late 70s and in his words of wisdom, that’s what I called them. He also told me, ‘the best thing you can give your children is a good education and then you send them out on their own. You don’t support them, you give them that education.’”

Those words of wisdom she thought of brought up a funny memory of Leak, of which she remains fond.

“Funny enough, one of his selling points on nurse practitioner school for me was when he said this,” she said laughingly. “‘The best thing a man can do for his wife is making sure she’s got a good way to make a living.’”

“All jokes aside, he was a people doctor, everybody loved him and that’s the bad thing about living to be so old, all your patients have passed on,” Pope said. “Even so, trust me they were many, many, many who were faithful patients who loved him. To think, he came to town not knowing a lot of the families but he became, like I said, a family doctor to so many.”

Another of his colleagues, Bob Williams, who was manager of the clinic during Leak’s time, spoke highly on Leak’s work ethic.

“I worked with Frank from 1985 until he retired from clinical practice in 1997,” Williams said. “He was a good man, hard working and he was very caring towards his patients. At work, we would always pitch in. If somebody had some obligations that they couldn’t work, as in positions, he would volunteer and work.”

Williams said the same was true about his dedication to his craft as he shared remarks on the character and respect that he had for Leak.

“He went to medical school later in his life and I think he really appreciate the fact that he had the opportunity to go into medicine,” Williams said. “It was an honor for me to work with him. Him and the original founders of the medical clinic, Dr. Nance, Peak and Leak, they were excellent people, good clinicians and always strived to maintain their clinical skills.”

“All too often when somebody’s in practice for a period of time, perhaps things get past them in terms of their medical skills, especially with new innovations and that sort of thing — that wasn’t the case for them,” he remarked. “I mean, they wanted to stay on top of things, and provide the best care that they could for their patients.”

“I probably sounding a little sappy about this, but he was a good man and I really enjoyed working with him,” he said. “He gave me good direction and also the other physicians in the group, so again, I can’t say it enough, he really was just a good man.”

