It was as beautiful a day as possible at Coharie Country Club as members from around the community came together to play a few holes for a good cause. The occasion, the annual Tim’s Gift Hope Project Golf Tournament, raised money for those in need.

There was no empty bellies left for any of those who attended this year’s 13th Annual Hope Project Golf Tournament.

Pictured here, from left, are Marilyn Spell, Jina Robinson and Kandi Small. These were the loved ones that came to represent the late Dwight Spell, who was an avid golfer and lifetime supporter of the Hope Project Golf Tournament, even though he suffered from rheumatoid arthritis. This year’s event was dedicated to Dwight and was also meant to honor his memory. He passed away this year on Aug. 25 at the age of 72.

Becky Spell, center, from Tim’s Gift was elated and couldn’t stop thanking the community for all the support they received for this year’s Annual Hope Project Golf Tournament. The project was a huge success, as they earned $18,000. Those funds will be used to help those in need, be it with medical bills, equipment or anything people may need. Pictured with her are Ruth Bauman, left, and Jennifer Brewer.

Dwight Spell