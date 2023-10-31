Southern Bank committed to raising awareness

Vernette Murphy, a breast cancer survivor, has been in remission for 27 years, and is dedicated to continuing to spread awareness about the disease.

Nakachia Murphy, right, was among those who felt that having an event in the same vein as the annual Garland walk would have a tangible positive impact on the community.

There weren’t quite as many walkers, but the gesture of having the walk itself had tremendous significance.

Having the community rally around each other is something that provides support and comfort for those with breast cancer and those touched by the disease.

Many of the employees at the Clinton branch of Southern Bank have been touched by breast cancer and chose to spread awareness with giveaway bags.

Both the Clinton and Garland branches of Southern Bank found ways to get involved during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many employees who have either suffered from the disease or been touched by its impact felt strongly that they should have a day of recognition because there is still a lack of awareness of the scale of those touched by breast cancer.

And, while November is now upon us, awareness efforts aren’t limited to October, just as the fights of those afflicted by the disease aren’t tied to one month.

At the beginning of the month, on Oct. 6, the Clinton branch was decorated in pink with awareness gift bags going to customers. The Garland branch, though they were unable to have their annual Breast Cancer Awareness march in association with the Garland Senior Center, still held their own version of the awareness walk and event on Oct. 27.

Marcia Jackson of the Clinton Southern Bank, explained, “So many of us have been touched by breast cancer by personally experiencing it or through family members, friends, and even through some of our customers.”

She added, “We actually had a customer who posted pictures on Facebook two days ago that it was her final day of treatment. Her husband happened to come in this morning; We all gave him all hugs and one of our handout awareness bags and told him to let her know we’re thinking about her and she’s certainly in our prayers.”

“It’s a day to recognize and bring some more awareness to breast cancer because it’s still a situation where people are struggling every day – some we know and some we don’t,” she said.

In Clinton, as was the case in Garland, the number of employees directly touched by cancer was high, making their push to help awareness in some way much more personal. “I think it’s a great thing,” one of the employees said regarding the day of giveaways and recognition.

She followed with, “I’ve personally been touched by cancer – my cousin had breast cancer. It had already spread, and she did pass away, and she was like a sister to me.”

Another teller gave her account, “My mom had breast cancer, too. She was one of the fortunate ones that caught it early, so she’s in remission currently.” However, she shared, “My in-laws have had it run through their family, so it’s hard to appropriately stress the importance of watching out for the disease.”

Jackson made the call to action, saying, “This is truly about bringing awareness and pushing people to stop and think.” She continued, You may not think it means anything to you, but I guarantee there’s someone in your family or neighborhood who has it or is affected by it more than you might know.”

Nakachia Murphy, Branch Operations Manager at the Southern Bank in Garland, is emphatic about the bank being a part of the community. “We like to honor our community, and we like to participate in various events,” she said.

Everywhere you looked, the lobby of the bank was full of pink and white, whether that be cupcakes, balloons, decorations, and almost everything else.

“We just want to ensure they know they’re more than just a checking account. We want them to be healthy because that keeps the community in a better place, and this is a part of that mission,” Murphy explained.

She continued, “So, everybody has a part in this. Even our customers – when you allow others to feel included, they feel important and empowered.” She added, “Keeping this pink up, spreading this awareness about prevention and services, that’s something our customers will see whenever they come to see us.”

“This is a great thing Garland Southern Bank is doing – it’s always so wonderful to walk in and be called by your name, for one thing,” one participant and customer expressed. “Not just that, they’re concerned about your health and well-being and about you as a person.”

Murphy was 14 years old when her mother, Vernette Murphy, was diagnosed with breast cancer, which, of course, completely changed the lives of Nakachia Murphy and her sister, Tammi Maynor. Nakachia said, “Being 14 years old, I mean that’s just devastating.”

Vernette fought through it, though.

Vernette Murphy said, “It’s great to have that community and be around others who’ve gone through what I’ve gone through. I can’t express how blessed I’ve been to be in remission for 27 years now and to have had a successful quadruple bypass surgery.”

”To still have this event in some form, that feels great; it’s a way to keep us from feeling alone in the battle, and that’s one of the very most important things. We work best when we spread awareness together.” Vernette Murphy said