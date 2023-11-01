The Town of Roseboro recently celebrated its final concert night of the year for its annual event aLive in the Boro. Residents, along with local businesses and town officials alike, flocked to the Community Garden that night as they concluded the event in style. The guest band headlining the finale was The Rhythm Express Band of Rocky Mount, who had them boogieing to everything from oldies, line dance, classic R&B, Motown to beach and popular current songs. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

