(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 18 — David Earl Melvin, 45, of 46 Alexander Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $40,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 19 — Antonio LaQuinn Gardner, 36, of Jacksonville, NC, was charged with resisting public officer and order for arrest on failure to comply with monies. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 14.

• Oct. 19 — Roman Dashon King, 26, of 104 Darkwood Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic strangulation, domestic assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 20 — Darren Fisher, 35, of 503 Earl St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Oct. 20 — Keziah Kayanna Boyette, 22, of 1009 S. Claiborne St., Goldsboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Oct. 21 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, 33, of 75 Tornado Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods. Written promise; court date is Nov. 28.

• Oct. 21 — Douglas Lemonte Lee, 58, of 510 Antoinette Drive, Wilmington, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny of motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

• Oct. 21 — Michael Thomas Smith, 36, of 2640 Backwolf Run Lane, Raleigh, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and injury to personal property. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Oct. 25.

• Oct. 21 — Juan Carlos Morgan-Villatoro, 27, of 319 E. College St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, no operator’s license and fail to burn two headlights. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Oct. 21 — Gabriela Esther Atunez, 21, of 75 Parkview Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond or court date listed.

• Oct. 21 — Jonathon Barefoot, 33, of 55 Jonesboro Road, Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of stolen goods/property, speeding, driving while license revoked, reckless driving-wanton disregard, fictitious/altered title/registration card driving/allowing to drive motor vehicle with no registration, no liability insurance, fail to secure passenger under 16 and expired inspection. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 14.

• Oct. 22 — Christopher John Williams, 39, of 106 DE St., Clinton, was charged with driving while license revoked, cancel/revoke/suspended tag, operate vehicle with no insurance, fail to surrender title/registeration card, expired/no inspection, fail to comply with monies and on out-of-county warrant with accessory to attempted first degree murder. Bond set at $150,318; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 22 — Kimberly Legette, 38, of 644 Carlton Chapel Church, Warsaw, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 23 — Ronald Witchnell Bullock Jr., 46, of 115 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trespassing and littering. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 23 — Justina Skye Phillips, 31, of 56 Wagon Wheel Drive, Elizabethtown, was charged with trespassing and littering. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 14.

• Oct. 23 — Amanda Joyce Carter, 46, of 45 Baby Rae Lane, Salemburg, was charged with trespass of real property and littering. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 14.

• Oct. 24 — Willie Nathaniel Oates Jr., 54, of 716 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, order for arrest on a count of driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 26 — Enrique JeVane Deaver, 23, of 210 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 31.

• Oct. 26 — Jamie Reco Jordan, 36, of 209 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 27.

• Oct. 27 — Gabriel McKeaver Byrd, 41, of 10204 Vana Celine, Roseboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 27 — Konolius Brunson III, 50, of 706 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• Oct. 27 — Genesis Simone Bradshaw Killett, 21, of 42 Farmers Lane, Clinton, was charged with embezzlement and warrant service. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Nov. 20.

• Oct. 29 — Chandler Basil Childress, 18, of 244 W. Fourth St., Garland, was charged with driving after consuming under 21 and possession of open container after consuming. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 19.

• Oct. 29 — Omar Uriel Ordonez-Cortes, 21, of Velaquez Lane, Faison, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 16.

