Federal authorities are offering a reward for information in a Sampson County mass murder investigation that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) announced the $10,000 monetary incentive on Tuesday as local investigators continue to pursue leads in the quintuple murder.

A woman and four men were found shot to death at 10310 Garland Highway, about 10 miles south of Clinton, on Oct. 26.

Nearly a week removed from one of the most violent days in Sampson County in recent memory, the ATF announced Tuesday that the agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 12:41 a.m. Oct. 26 that five bodies had been discovered inside the Garland Highway home. Authorities received a 911 call from a person who spoke to one of the victims around 11 p.m. Oct. 25 and then found the bodies when stopping by the home after work, sheriff’s officials said.

Responding deputies discovered four males and one female dead inside the residence, apparently all in separate bedrooms and each having sustained gunshot wounds. Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities later identified the victims as: Alfonza Jeffers, 73, of Clinton; Dagoberto Lopez, 33, of Garland; Hector Salazar Lopez, 39, of Garland; Lamar Williams, 58, of Rose Hill; and Jamie Lynn Rowland aka Jamie Thompson, 47, of Clinton.

A homicide investigation by state and local authorities is underway, with sheriff’s officials urging the public to come forward with any information they might have.

In the wake of the murders, Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton dispelled any notion that the Garland Highway murders were connected to other violent incidents within a 16-hour span around Sampson — a separate homicide on Leaf Lane, a non-fatal shooting on Casper Road and an officer-involved shooting in Clinton — and refuted rumors of a single shooter across the cases.

“The murders at 10310 Garland Highway appear to be targeted based on information that we have developed; therefore, there is no community threat,” Thornton said in the hours following the murders.

Investigators were gathering information on how the people killed knew each other and what might have led to an unspeakable and unprecedented loss of life for Sampson. That investigation remains ongoing.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.