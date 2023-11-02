It was big afternoon Wednesday for Star Communications as they broke ground at the spot that will one day be their new corporate headquarters. The new building will house a modern display of technology, multipurpose rooms for education, and training facilities, providing a versatile space for learning, events and activities. That new headquarters will be located at 1322 Sunset Ave. in Clinton. The groundbreaking, Star board members said, will create a place “that will enrich our community for generations to come.” Star has been without a centralized headquarters since its main building on U.S. 421 was heavily damaged in Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and then Hurricane Florence in 2018. See full story and photos in this weekend’s Independent.