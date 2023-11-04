New headquarters marks milestone in community

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners were in attendance to celebrate this milestone for Sampson County. Pictured, from left, are Lethia Lee, Sue Lee, Jerol Kivett, and Thaddeus Godwin.

This was Star Board of Directors President Thurman Smith at the podium during the ceremony. He spoke on Star’s new building and the ever-growing commitment to support the community.

This was but a portion of those who attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Everyone from employees to public officials and community members came to celebrate.

This sign was posted in front of the Sunset Avenue location. Star CEO Donna Bullard said they hope to have the new headquarters completed by March 2025.

This was the moment that ground was broken during a Wednesday ceremony, marking the start of construction for Star Communication’s new headquarters at 1322 Sunset Ave., Clinton.

It was a full crowd gathered at 1322 Sunset Ave. in Clinton, the spot that will soon be Star’s new headquarters.

Excitement was is in the air Wednesday as Star Communications leaders celebrated a significant milestone with the community, marking a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s future headquarters. The massive building, to be located on Sunset Avenue, is projected for a March 2025 completion.

“In 1959, with the help Department of Agriculture, a rural telecommunications cooperative was founded by the merger of two smaller cooperatives, thus the beginnings of Star Telephone Membership Corporation,” Star CEO Donna Bullard said during the welcome. “Since then, this company has seen many changes, some large and some small. I’ve been a part of this organization for over 25 years now and I will have to say, today is one of the happiest times of my career that I can ever remember.”

Individuals throughout the community joined at the site, 1322 Sunset Ave., Clinton, where a new building will soon rise.

The need for a new location came in part after the longtime corporate headquarters, located at 3900 N. US 421 Hwy, faced repeat flooding during both Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. Since then, Bullard noted Star has not had a centralized headquarters facility.

Seeking to remedy the issue, this project came to fruition.

“There have been some good times,” said Bullard. “On just Monday of this week, several of us were down in Bladen County at our Elizabethtown office where we celebrated the award of the USDA Reconnect (grant). That is $25 million that will go in the ground for buried fiber to the home. We continue the mission of that hashtag ‘internet for all’ — we’re super proud of that; it was a great day and a joyous occasion much like today.”

“On this day, we are all very excited and happy to be here,” Bullard continued. “This day has been a long time coming. Quite frankly, it’s been over five years since Hurricane Florence made landfall and more than seven years since Hurricane Matthew. Both flooded our facilities. It caused our employees to be displaced temporarily and located over five different locations. Despite that, we’ve made it through and I could not be more proud than to stand before you today with construction plans for a two story, over 33,000-square-foot corporate office building to operate as headquarters for the day-to-day operations of Star Communications.”

She said Star leaders were “super excited” to be working with Daniels and Daniels Construction.

”The process has already started off to a great start, and I have nothing but the expectation by March of 2025, we will have a corporate office that we can all be proud of,” said Bullard.

The new building will house a modern display of technology, multipurpose rooms for education, and training facilities, providing a versatile space for learning, events, and activities, Star leaders noted. It will also be environmentally-friendly, and LED-certified showcasing what company officials said is a commitment to sustainability and a greener future.

“That building will house administrative offices; we will have conference areas, employee training rooms, a customer-facing retail space, and a drive-thru, as well as the network operations,” Bullard added. “We feel for the City of Clinton, this will be a corporate office building that you too will be just as proud of as we and the employees.”

“As CEO, it is important to have our folks under one roof to be most efficient in our efforts to provide the best possible service to those counties to include Bladen, Sampson, Cumberland, Duplin and Columbus County.”

There were a few more that spoke during the ceremony, one being Star Board of Directors President Thurman Smith. He shared similar sentiments as Bullard, reassuring all in attendance that this day further solidifies their commitment to serving their staff, customers and community.

“It has been a privilege of mine for 31 years to be able to serve this outstanding organization as one of its directors,” he said. “Just recently elected as president of the board is an opportunity that I wouldn’t give up for anything. In just a few words, I’d like to tell you from over the last 31 years, a lot of good things have happened to Star Communications since I’ve been on the board. This one will go down in history as being one of the best things that ever happened to a corporation who thinks well of its people, its customers and its employees,” he continued.

Smith credited previous managers and offered thanks to leadership teams in years and decades past.

“You’re now a part of a company that is a multiple-million dollar company providing adequate telecommunications to you,” said Smith. “If you ever have any problems, give me call or let Donna know and we’ll make sure that we will remain the home town pillar communication provider for the five counties we serve.”

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling shared his happiness about the moment finally arriving.

“I have lived here for 58 years — that’s 58 years I’ve lived in the city limits, in Clinton, within a mile of the previous building,” Starling said. “The one question that I have to ask Star, that you need to answer and you need to answer it right now is — what has taken you so very long to get here? Welcome, welcome, welcome to the city limits, and although you’ve been two and a half miles down the road, this is a homecoming for us, so welcome once more. This is going to be a great, great building inside the city limits right across from all of our businesses on the main drag here in Clinton. We’re so very happy to have you and today is a wonderful day.”

Being that Staring has lived in Sampson County for nearly six decades he shared a little of his wisdom during his speech. A story that told of the history of how and when Star Communications came to apart of this community.

“You know, I was talking to (my children) on the telephone and they said, daddy, don’t talk about anything that’s old because it makes you sound very old,” he said with a laugh. “So I’m not going to talk long about anything very old, but I’m going to say just a few words.”

“In 1904, Sampson Telephone Company was founded in June in Clinton and was granted permission by the county board of commissioners to use it for maintaining the telephone companies in Clinton,” Starling continued. “The company immediately published a directory in 1905, with the MADAMS system now being installed in 1936, the most modern telephone was soon in use, and the rest is history.”

“This is a wonderful day and I’m gonna put Star on notice: whatever you build here, I’m not giving up my telephone book that I use every single day,” he said with a laugh. “Thank you, thank you, thank you and again welcome, this is a wonderful addition to this town and we could not be more happy for this day.”

Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Director Matt Stone presented Star with a certificate of membership.

“Since Mayor Starling talked about some things that happened in the past, I want to talk about some things going to happen in the future — things that wouldn’t happen without Star Communications and the broadband infrastructure that they’re putting throughout this county and surrounding counties,” said Stone. “If we’re going to close the rural urban divide, that’s what we need to have. This is great for agriculture, for the business community, for the educational institutions, it’s something we need. Mr. Smith mentioned that Star is going to maintain its status as your hometown provider, and I think that’s a very true statement.”

He‘d go on to highlight Star and its leaders for the work they do outside of the business and shared his excitement for what the new location means for Sampson.

“You’ll see Donna flipping pancakes at the Kiwanis Supper, Ron Carter, I believe is the past president of the Rotary Club, you’ll see Bobby and Tracy and Dickie on the City Council,” he said. “You’ll even see these folks in your churches and Little League games. There’s plenty of other providers that may come to town from time to time, but this company shows their support for the community and we should show our support back to them.”

”The building they’re going to have out here is going to be a shining example of progress and economic advancement in this area, that’s something we will all be proud of,” he added. “We appreciate Star for its investment in the Chamber and its investment in the community.”

Bullard said that community support made it all possible, and shared words filled with anticipation for the future.

“I cannot thank our staff enough and for those that work behind the scenes daily to make events like this possible, while simultaneously serving our members, we say ‘thank you,’” Bullard said. “This is something we hope you will be proud to call your corporate office. This building will be an opportunity for Star to reunite our employees and proudly connect with those whom we serve.”

“Over the past five years, we have been awarded over $60 million in grants to deploy broadband across those five counties, all while being displaced,” she said. “This says a lot about these group of people. We are so proud of what has occurred over the last five years. I can only imagine with the design and the layout of the construction of the building that we‘ll see in the next 18 to 24 months being constructed will look like. Who knows what the future holds for Star Communications. For that, I am so proud, and excited to be standing here today.”

“We are grateful to be able to embark on this momentous journey,” she said. “We celebrate the progress and look forward to the positive impact this building will have on the City of Clinton, our community and together we will build a brighter future.”