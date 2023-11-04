USPS brings gifts to oncology center

Christy Taylor, second from right, was surprised and overwhelmingly grateful for the gifts that would now be available to give to patients.

The postal workers’ delivery trucks were filled with gifts to deliver instead of mail on Tuesday morning.

Editor’s note: See our support pages on 2-4C

To mark the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, United States Postal Service (USPS) employees dropped off gifts at the Southeastern Medical Oncology Center (SMOC) to be given to patients at the treatment facility.

Michelle Wilson serves as the local union steward for the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, and she explained, “I went to my postmaster and said, ‘let’s do something for breast cancer,” she said. “This is where my daughter comes for treatment.”

Wilson informed, “He made it happen, and we just did it. Everybody got together and donated something, and that was, that was a genuine act of kindness. Because if you have someone that’s a loved one who has cancer, you know that it is just overwhelmingly devastating to the family”.

“We just wanted to do something for the community,” she continued, “And (Postmaster) Paul (Bragiel) was very, very, very supportive of it. So we all just came together.” Wilson added, “And this isn’t the last time. We’re going to try to go bigger and better next year. But I am grateful for him. He made it happen.”

“I just gave them instructions” said Bragiel. “And they did it, man; they got the volunteers, they made it happen. You know, it’s all about having fun and enjoying life. Part of that is definitely trying to help people in need, trying to help them with that opportunity to enjoy life in whatever ways we can.”

Other USPS employees present for the donation of gifts revealed the degree to which breast cancer, and cancer in general, have touched their office, saying, “We’ve had a lot of people in our office, Becky’s family, Michelle’s family, and there’s Gloria…” The depth of that connection was made even more evident as one shared, ”My great nephew, on the day he turned one, he was in the hospital with cancer.”

“As a community, you know, trying to get the post office back out there is important as well,” Bragiel said. “It’s not just what everybody thinks it is. I mean, we do more than just deliver mail. That’s what it comes down to. This is the sort of thing our Post Office family loves to be a part of in this community,” he testified.

Wilson concurred immediately, “When it comes down to it, we all come together as a family.”

“I have the best employees ever, and I’ll tell you that day in and day out. Every office I’ve worked at – I mean that these people are the best,” Bragiel said. “Public service is a big part of that,” Bragiel expressed.

“It really helps,” he continued, “you come out as a community and as people, and you get together for something. Regardless of the relationships we have outside of work, inside of work, you’re with them 24/7. We love it – we love every minute of it.”

“It’s like a second family,” Becky Blackwell said instinctively. Bragiel was quick to agree, saying, “It is our second family.”

As several SMOC employees arrived, Wilson announced excitedly, “I think we have somebody here, so I guess it’s time to unload!” Bragiel chimed in, “Let’s do it, let’s do it! I’m excited!”

Christy Taylor, office lead and chemo nurse at the SMOC, was there to receive the gifts. Bragiel told Taylor, “Hopefully, we’ll get bigger next year. We want to keep getting bigger and bigger so we can put some smiles on some people’s faces.” He continued, “There’s a whole bunch of stuff in here, y’all are going to go to town.”

After already offering thanks, Taylor said, “Thank all of you again so much. Oh my goodness, what a surprise!” as the rest of the USPS employees left.

Reflecting on what just happened, Taylor expressed, “It’s such a surprise, for one, and just to be reminded that people care so much about their community, our community, and the patients is such a powerful feeling.”

“That’s going to mean a lot for a patient,” She continued, “and it’s just the thought behind that – such a gesture, and what a way to end this month, this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

After a few more moments passed, allowing Taylor a bit more time to digest the whirlwind surprise, she said, “I just cannot get over that. That is so awesome. Oh, my goodness. I couldn’t believe it when I pulled up, and all those mail trucks were out there, and now I really can’t believe this is what they were here for. Wow.”