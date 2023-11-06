Community vigil held in wake of tragedies

Commissioner Lethia Lee was a significant proponent of putting together a prayer vigil which saw an emotional crowd, moved by the statements of those at the pulpit and by the feeling of togetherness.

The audience couldn’t help but be moved as the reverands and pastors shared their passionate testimony about tragedy and how to deal with it through prayer.

Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton was attament about the power of being together to pray as a community, bombarding heaven with those prayers together.

The Clinton City Market served as a sanctuary Friday for members of Sampson County to come together in prayer as a community. The Sampson County Board of Commissioners extended a welcome to local community leaders and the public, and the turnout was significant from both groups.

The event primarily offered prayers for families in Garland, Dogwood Circle, and the Clinton Police Department. Prayers were even offered for tragedy all the way in Lewiston, Maine, but it didn’t stop there.

Healing and action in the community were consistent threads of focus throughout the prayers given by all those who stood at the pulpit and took part in the vigil, with the event living up to its community-based billing as an event for coming together.

Before the vigil got underway, Jerol Kivett, chairperson of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, shared that Commissioner Lethia Lee, as well as Thaddeus Godwin, played a significant role in putting the vigil together. As to why Lee felt so strongly about an event such as this, she said, “When we thought about doing this, we were just thinking about how Sampson County has never been through anything so devastating in my lifetime.”

“And I hope it never happens again,” Lee pleaded. She then expressed, “We don’t ever know, but I don’t know anything happens that prayer can’t solve. So I don’t know anything other than or better than prayer, especially at a time like this.”

Bluntly but considerately, she said, “You know, they’re human beings, and we need to show our respect for all human beings. At one time in our lives, we might not have done the right thing all the time. But God was there to take us up, and we had somebody who could pray us through.”

“So prayer never hurts, and there was a song that said, ‘Whose side are you on?’” Lee shared. She specified, “You know, I’m on the Lord’s side, and when you’re on his side, you aren’t taking any side because he doesn’t take any side.”

Giving the invocation, Commissioner and Pastor Godwin said, “We want to pray for those families as we come to remember their loved ones and who they were while we pray for the strength and peace of the families impacted by all of this tragedy.”

“Thank you for coming,” Commissioner Kivett said as he took the microphone. “I want to recognize the Commissioners, Thaddeus Godwin, Lethia Lee, Vice-Chair Sue Lee, and Allen McLamb. Police Chief Anthony Davis is here with us, as well as City Manager J.P. Duncan and members of the sheriff’s department. So, we have well-represented officials for the county and the city, and please give those folks a hand, if you will.”

Then Commissioner Lee took the microphone and expressed, “Our hearts are heavy today. Because something has happened in this town that has never happened before.” She continued, “We didn’t know what was going to happen, but guess what? God did, so who better to talk to or to come to than God? Because he’s got all our backs, he heals all our wounds. Today, we’re here to recognize God in this situation.”

“The families that were affected, the neighbors and friends – it affects all of us, whether we know it or not because guess what? It could have been us, but by the grace of God, it wasn’t,” Lee pointed out. “I believe anytime somebody is severely hurt or murdered, God forbid, it’s just pain. Nobody is a winner at all; it’s just pain and shock in situations like this.”

“So we just ask ministers to do what they do as community leaders,” Lee pleaded, “So that He will know and everybody in the community and Sampson County will know that we are not forgetting.”

Mayor Pro-tem and Apostle, Marcus Becton, then began his time at the pulpit by saying, “On behalf of our City, our Mayor, and our City Council, first and foremost, we would all like to welcome each and every one of you and thank you for being here today.”

“As a pastor,” he specified, “I believe that Christians, ministers, and pastors should be sensitive to the spiritual climate of every city and every county, and so sensitive that we feel that need when it’s time to come together, and we pray.”

Community was undoubtedly a primary concern of his, remarking, “There’s something about us coming together with more than just one person. But a group of people coming together to bombard, as I say, bombard Heaven with a request on others’ behalf. And we come into prayer.”

“So again,” Becton stressed, “thank you on behalf of our city officials and our Mayor and our Police Chief and our City Manager and other leaders that I think I see here in attendance; we thank you so much for being here today. God bless you.”

Next up, Reverend Larry Farrior shared, “I believe it’s crucial that anytime, before we go to pray, that we have to think about it a little bit, and we have to open up our minds a little bit. We don’t want just to jump in,” he said. “We want to look into our hearts. We want to be able to distinguish it our own box and our own mind, the things that are going on in our lives before we go before God.”

“Most of all, we want you to be with those individuals that have lost loved ones. These loved ones – not just for them but for us too. It’s about this community, for us to work together and to love one another,” Farrior expressed.

“It’s crazy. All the pain and hurt that happens throughout this world. The only thing I know is that He’s still in control,” Pastor Eddie, as he introduced himself, allowed. “I don’t want these tragedies just to be something that that goes by, though. While we mourn them, sooner or later, we rejoice because we know this was a turning point that we didn’t settle anymore here in this city,” he stressed.

“We also lift up those who keep us safe,” said another Pastor. “So, at this time, I want you to think about what they see and what they feel when they’re out on the street. When they’re out on their own when they have to leave their families, to be able to take care of.”

He continued, “Thank you to the fire department, for 911, for every man and woman that voluntarily made it a part of their life to give themselves and sacrifice for their county.”

On a larger scale of community, Reverend Matt Seals said, “We gather to remember not only those here or in Maine but every community touched by senseless acts of violence, mass shootings, mass killings, and we want to come together in unity around those as we are here.”

Bringing together the community in a visceral sense, Seals said, “I’d love for you to join hands with somebody close to you and make a circle if you want to.” He then brought the community together in a visceral sense as he said, Let’s connect together. Making a circle if you want to as we pray, it’s an opportunity to come together,” which did lead to a prayer circle with hands held in a sense of hope and community.