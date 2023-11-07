New art gallery coming to downtown Clinton

While it doesn’t look like much now, this is the building that’s being completely revamped to house the ArtWorks of Sampson Gallery. It is located at located at 306 Vance St. and is projected to open by February 2024.

Pictured here are members of ArtWorks of Sampson Inc. Board of Directors. From left, are Director of Logistics Paul Viser, Art Director/President Peter Butler and Director of Financial Operations Johnny Pridgen.

It was a full house at Alfredo’s as over a 100 guests made the trip their to celebrate the debut of ArtWorks of Sampson Inc. Good food, drink and entertainment were present for the gala as to was the shared excitement about this new venture. The buzz about it was nonstop all evening.

This was on display during the recent gala and features the logo that represents ArtsWorks of Sampson, which will soon take its place at the gallery being built in downtown Clinton.

Dr. Paul Viser was ecstatic to talk about ArtWorks of Sampson with all their guest. Viser is serving as the non-profits director of Logistics. He’s pictured here at the mic during his speech at the gala. With him is Peter Butler.

ArtWorks Sampson Art Director and President Peter Butler was overjoyed about this new endeavor for Sampson County. This was during his speech at the gala where he expressed just that.

ArtWorks Sampson President and Art Director Peter Bulter, left, was mingling all throughout the gala. He’s pictured here with Mark Weber.

ArtWorks Sampson, the new organization dedicated to growing and nurturing the art prowess in Sampson County, officially made its debut to the public during a recent gala.

ArtWorks of Sampson Inc. was founded in May and celebrated its debut on Oct. 19. To highlight that, they held a gala that day at Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano. Over 100 invited guests were in attendance, which included some 70 artists of the Southeast region from Raleigh to Wilmington.

“ArtWorks came out with a flair,” Paul Viser, director of Logistics, said. “The setting was fitting for the occasion, great Italian food, wine and live contemporary jazz. Joining the buzz of the artists were civic-minded enthusiasts and business people of Clinton’s historic downtown.”

ArtWorks’ mission is to augment the art support of the Sampson Arts Council, now in its fifth decade of service. Specifically, ArtWorks, itself a member of the Council, is focused upon providing permanent gallery space for regional artists to sell their work at low rates of commission, 20-25% rather than the prevailing 40-50%.

To achieve that, ArtWorks of Sampson is currently on the process of revamping a building in downtown Clinton, which will serve as a gallery for the works they’ll display.

The ArtWorks gallery is scheduled to open for business in February 2024, located at 306 Vance St. The top-to-bottom re-build is a $350,000 outreach project of Sampson Partners, undertaken without any outside funding. ArtWorks is its own stand-alone nonprofit organization, and will simply pay a market rent to Sampson Partners.

“ArtWorks will be a self-supporting nonprofit, modeled after Sampson Partners,” Viser said. “However, the start-up expenses — professional furnishings and display fixtures, signage — are not insignificant, and likely to top out at $25,000 by the time of the February opening. Our 501(c)(3) application is pending, and approval is expected by mid-2024. Donations made now would be retroactively tax-deductible assuming eventual approval.”

Other activities of ArtWorks include event rentals onsite, equipped for up to 125 guests. Art teaching services, coordinated with the Arts Council, will be developed by mid-2024.

ArtWorks is led by Peter Butler, a respected professional artist for over three and a half decades. He will serve in the dual roles of art director and president. During the gala at Alfredo’s, Butler reached out to the enthusiastic gathering: “Artworks is an exciting project for all of us. It is an extraordinary space with exposed brick, high ceilings, and a spacious open floor plan.”

“It’s going to function as a conventional fine art gallery with state-of-the-art lighting hanging systems,” he added. “We have already signed up some very accomplished painters, sculptors, potters, and folk artists. I am confident that the space is going to dazzle with great art from our region.”

Working alongside Butler on the board of directors are Johnny Pridgen, director of Financial Operations, and Paul Viser, director of Logistics. The three-member leadership team is a working board, each handling a part of the operation. This obviates the need for an executive director, with the cost savings.

ArtWorks is seeking two more people to serve on the board of directors. The hope is that these fourth and fifth positions will be filled with artists, both eager to roll up their sleeves and pitch in.

For more information or other inquiries, please direct any questions to Butler at [email protected], or call/text to 910-590-3508.

